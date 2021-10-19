My statement at Thursday night’s debate was in no way a response to the voting record article published on Wednesday. (“McGhee a no-show for most city elections,” front page, Oct. 13)
My statement was based on a headshot image that appeared earlier this year on a Sun Chronicle online publication showing only my eyes, while the other candidates had a regular photo in the same article.
I had received some negative comments as the result of the image being published.
As you know, optics have great impact and I know that we sent better photos to be used for any future Sun Chronicle articles.
I don’t believe the image was ever changed.
At the time I felt slighted, but I have moved on.
The Oct. 13 article was fair and reported both my voting history as well as Mayor (Paul) Heroux’s voting record.
I pulled my papers to run for the mayoral office on May 14. As I began to build out my campaign, I had a much greater realization of how truly important local politics are, and it was a mistake on my part to only put my voting interest in state and national elections.
My hope is that the voting record article will create a greater awareness of importance on our local elections, and will be a catalyst for less voter apathy by our residents for the Nov. 2 election and beyond.
I never saw myself running for elected office and I felt living here in Attleboro and volunteering with my kids’ schools and sports was enough, until seeing some of the policies and agendas that have been implemented in the past few years.
I am compelled to get involved.
I had to become a politician in order to be a change agent for our city.
In closing, I wanted to address my voting record during the debate, but the topic never came up.
Truly a missed opportunity on my part.
