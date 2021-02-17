Re: Bill Gouveia column “Norton: Don’t waste the chance,” of Feb. 8 in the Sun Chronicle.
It has been obvious to anyone paying attention to local government in Norton that Bill Gouveia has been spearheading changing our form of government from an open town meeting to a small city/town council for many years.
Some comments made by Gouveia can be true, but misleading.
“In April 2019, Norton voters, by an almost 4-1 margin, formed a Charter Commission.” This comment is true, but the vote of 1,419 registered voters out of 13,994 is not an accurate representation of how the town residents feel.
I respect the time and effort the commission has put into this ballot question. However, having spent over 30 years in town government and 24 years on the Board of Selectmen, the fact is we have nine elected members of the Charter Commission who have never held elected office prior to being elected to the Charter Commission.
How can one change our way of government having never served as an elected official?
The pandemic has restricted open meetings and debate. The Charter Commission could have discussed this proposal at an open town meeting but decided to go directly to the ballot instead. Most town residents, many who are not computer savvy, have been left out of the discussions on all town issues.
The Select Board has included two articles on the April ballot. I have confidence that Norton voters have the capacity to check off “yes” or “no” on two questions.
What better way to encourage voter participation than to have two important questions on the ballot at once.
I believe a large voter turnout is exactly what a town should have when deciding a future that will replace citizen participation with seven decision makers.
With this charter, seven town council members will decide most of your rights that you presently have under our open town meeting. The council will decide the financial direction the town will take.
Voters at the last Town Meeting authorized land purchases, the plans have been drawn, and the projects are ready to go. The charter and the pandemic should not sideline projects that could be built at lower interest rates and cost. Under the proposed small city/town council form of government that Gouveia is pushing, theses decisions would be made by seven council members. Why is Norton not following the normal progression of government by looking at a Representative Town Meeting? FYI, there are presently only 14 town councils in the Commonwealth. Thirty-nine cities with mayors, 298 towns that are governed by open or Representative Town Meeting, there are 29 towns that are much larger than Norton — Brookline as an example — with a population of 59,138, and many other towns still operating under open and Representative Town Meeting.
Removing our voting rights will have long-term implications.
Under the present Norton Town Charter, the Select Board may appoint another Charter Review Committee.
I believe the pandemic has greatly reduced public debate on all of these issues and kept the residents of Norton uniformed on what is happening in Norton. Various meetings are no longer televised live, and Zoom meetings just don’t cut it. This present day meeting process is not transparent and has the appearance of sneaky back door politics.
We live in a busy world. Having obligations that require our time in our daily lives. Please take the time to research these changes in your town government.
Your voice is being diminished by a small group of residents trying to take away your rights to vote on important matters.
Keep your right to vote. Once we give it up, we will never get it back.
