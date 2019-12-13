Earlier this month, the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance launched a mail program into the district of state Rep. Betty Poirier regarding the Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI).
TCI is an agreement by several east coast states to artificially raise the price of fossil fuels in order to force reduced usage and increase government spending. While the bureaucrats that push the program refer to it by a myriad of different euphemisms, to the normal people that are about to be asked to shoulder this burden, TCI is a carbon tax administered by a gas tax.
This new gas tax would be levied in addition to, and completely separate from, the current gas tax we already have in place to fund our roads and is modeled on a similar system already in place in California that caused fuel prices to skyrocket past the $4/gallon mark while the rest of the country paid a fraction of that.
While promises have been made that some of this money will go to fund the MBTA, there are no statutory requirements on where this new revenue windfall would be spent.
Gov. Charlie Baker signed Massachusetts up to take part in the development of this regional scheme last year and has eluded to officially signing on in the spring without explicit approval from the legislature.
The Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance see this as taxation without representation and feels this is a very slippery slope for the health of our state’s democracy. The state constitution explicitly mandates that all new tax bills should originate in the House and we firmly believe that our elected officials should hold the governor to that mandate.
Thus far, several members of the legislature have publicly come out against the governor’s scheme and called for this matter to be taken up through legislative channels.
Even Democratic Rep. William Straus, House chairman of the Transportation Committee described TCI in this way: “All states raise their gas tax the same amount at the same time and agree not to call it a gas tax, but I think the public is smarter than that.”
Minority Leader Bradley Jones has yet to publicly share his views on the issue.
If members of the Republican caucus — a caucus which is ostensibly committed to lower taxes and better government — can’t be bothered to oppose such an outrageous proposal, who else will?
If opponents of TCI are to build a successful coalition against this ill-conceived scheme, it’s foundations will lay in the minority caucus. It’s time to convince the minority leader that TCI = TAX and the House should force a vote on the issue so our elected officials can voice their opposition to this economically disastrous plot.
We urge you all to contact Rep. Poirier’s office and request she call for a constitutionally mandated legislative vote on TCI.
