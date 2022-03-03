How many American and British citizens are aware of the Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances? It was signed Dec. 5, 1994. This agreement was pushed by President Bill Clinton because after the USSR was dissolved, Russia ended up with most of the former Soviet Union’s nuclear warheads and all the codes and electronics to launch the missiles.
However, there were 1,900 warheads capable of reaching the United States located in Ukraine which was enough to make Ukraine the third largest nuclear power. Kazakhstan had 1,410 strategic warheads and Belarus had 100. Belarus gave up its nuclear weapons in 1993. Kazakhstan gave up its nuclear weapons in 1994.
Although Ukraine had signed the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty and had indicated its intention to give up nuclear weapons, it was hesitant and had not done so.
The Budapest Agreement contained security assurances against threats or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan in exchange for them giving up all nuclear capability.
The U.S., the United Kingdom, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Belarus, signed this agreement.
Russian President Vladimir Putin violated the agreement in 2014 when Russia took Crimea from Ukraine.
I guess that President Barrack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron decided, at the time, that assurances were not guarantees and we didn’t have to stop a breach of the agreement with force.
It is obviously being violated again now as Russia is planning to annex all of Ukraine. I wonder if Russia would have taken Crimea or initiated its recent plan to take Ukraine if Ukraine still had nuclear weapons.
I imagine that Ukraine knew that Russia would not live up to any agreements it signed, but believed the U.S. and Great Britain would do more to stop Russia from violating the agreement.
Sadly, both Obama and Cameron were too scared to remind Russia of the agreement and to threaten force in 2014 and President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Boris Johnson are too scared now to even mention the agreement.
I’m surprised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy isn’t reminding the world of the agreement now.
Biden should have at least pushed for maximum sanctions on Russia and provided many more weapons and supplies to Ukraine much earlier than he did.
I wonder if Russia is stopped, who will pay for all the damage they caused in Ukraine.
It appears too many people living in free countries have forgotten how Adolph Hitler and Germany caused World War II. Is history going to repeat itself and are we going to sit back and let it happen?