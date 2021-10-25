I applaud Bob Foley’s column of Oct. 22 (”Shot or not,” Opinion Page) in which he charts — in a clear-thinking manner — the history of vaccines and the common sense practicality of state requirements for becoming vaccinated for participation in public education and the military.
It’s not often that I stand shoulder-to- shoulder with Foley, but in this case his column is an absolute homerun.
As a physician who has treated patients with COVID-19, I quickly came to know that preventing the catastrophe of a COVID infection has far greater medical value than all of the extreme medical care required to try to keep the seriously ill COVID patient alive so eventually they might recover.
Early in the pandemic, the entire medical community became gripped with deep anxiety and dread knowing that we were all groping for something that would stem the tide of a dreaded plague.
As vaccines became available early in the year, that sense of dread in the medical community began to morph into optimism and even elation as we knew there now were medical options available that could stop this virus from inflicting terrible damage on its victims. Now that optimism and elation has morphed again into resigned depression because many are being misled into rejecting a definitive solution to this pandemic.
As a physician and scientist, I am familiar with the details of the COVID virus can do. COVID is frequently compared to influenza. Let me emphasize that that comparison is foolish. Influenza virus enters cells in the upper portions of the respiratory tree, the bronchi, through the receptor that is present only on bronchial epithelial cells. Thus damage from the virus is confined generally to the upper respiratory tree.
Sometimes, influenza virus can attach to receptors low in the respiratory tree causing tremendous inflammation in the lungs themselves which results in a high incidence of serious and fatal disease as happened in the 1918 epidemic. As a result, the death rate from the average influenza virus is quite low but enough to strongly encourage routine vaccination.
COVID is a much more dangerous virus because it enters cells through the ACE2 receptor which is widely distributed throughout the body. COVID has been commonly referred to as a respiratory illness because of the seriousness of COVID pneumonia, but it also destroys nerve cells, heart cells, kidney cells, and of great concern, endothelial cells that line on blood vessels.
Damaged endothelial cells cause widely distributed blood clots, strokes, heart attacks, and kidney damage. It is this very widely distributed body damage that is associated with both the increased death rate and the very prolonged recovery although what is uncertain is whether complete recovery can ever truly occur after a COVID infection.
Let’s take a moment to comment on the deep practicality of getting everyone vaccinated against COVID. Let’s put America first.
Mandates on our choices and our behavior are made because bad choices and bad behavior creates costs that all of us have to pay for. Examples are helmet laws, seatbelt laws, and vaccine mandates. Head injuries in motorcycle accidents, general trauma in auto accidents, and totally avoidable lifelong illness all create long-term medical costs that all of us have to pay.
In the case of the COVID vaccination, the vaccines prevent a tremendous increase in unnecessary medical costs but also will allow businesses operate more reliably, allow those with continuing medical needs to have access to routine health care, and allow our travel, leisure and entertainment industries to return to normal.
Let us all work together to do what best for each one of us as well as what’s best for America.
