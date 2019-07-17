I do a lot of bicycling around the North Attleboro area and participate in some statewide events also. I also spend a lot of time kayaking in the local rivers, ponds, and reservoirs (where permitted).
This part of the state has a number of qualities that make it very attractive to outdoor activities year-round.
It also has a serious problem with plastic trash.
While paddling, I have picked up and removed pounds of plastic from Falls Pond, the Bungay River, and the Norton Reservoir. I have brought this home to be recycled or to be disposed of responsibly.
I have done the same thing while on bicycle rides, whether it be near the Attleboro line or on the west side of town heading into Plainville.
Near the local mall and other shopping centers the woods are filled with discarded plastic bags.
I have an idea that might help call attention to this problem. I would like to have a bill filed that would name an “official plastic litter” for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
I had thought about plastic bags, but with the number of towns, including Attleboro, banning them that problem will be greatly reduced.
My next thought was the styrofoam cups used by Dunkin’. But to their credit, the cups are being phased out this year. Therefore I would like to nominate the 50ml plastic Fireball Whiskey bottle as the official plastic litter of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
On any given ride or kayak trip I see dozens of these and other small liquor bottles. But by far, Fireball Whiskey with its cheerful bright red cap, is the most visible.
What I hope to gain from this unusual approach is two fold. First, an official plastic litter will call attention to the issue of plastic fouling the waterways, trails, and scenic roadways. It will also call attention to the issue of underage drinking, since I doubt airlines and hotel mini-bars are dumping these small plastic “nip bottles” in public places. It is most likely dumped by those who aren’t supposed to have them in their possession to begin with.
This link talks about individual actions to get rid of trash but I think we need increased awareness on a greater level. The website belongs to a friend and I occasionally contribute to her efforts. Please visit sustainablysimplelife.com
