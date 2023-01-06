This guest column is an extension of the writer’s previous letter to the editor, “Taxpayer, please take note” (Jan. 2).
By now, I suspect all of us have received our real estate tax bills for fiscal year 2023. This document contains a lot of printed matter however, only three items are of any consequence: the tax rate per $1,000, total taxable value, and real estate tax.
So, in reviewing those three factors I find:
The 2023 residential tax rate per $1,000 is $12.79 versus $13.93 (for 2022). Tax authorities, whenever possible, take pleasure in boasting about a reduction in the tax rate from the previous year, as this gives the appearance that our town leaders are striving to provide taxpayers with a benefit of sorts (aka, giving with right hand and taking back with the left).
The real estate tax, which is by far the most important, has increased by 2 1/2%. This increased percentage is what we will actually cut a check for. I am grateful for Proposition 2 1/2 which, at this point, limits the tax authorities from increasing real estate tax by more than 2 1/2% annually.
I shudder to think how much of an increase we’d see should Proposition 2 1/2 ever be eliminated. The bottom line is that I (and many others) will be paying a greater amount in real estate taxes this year than what we paid last year, despite a reduction in the tax rate.
The total taxable value of my residence has increased 12%. What? How can this be? Anyone who does not live under a rock knows that the real estate market has been softening for several months. As a result of this softening, home sales have significantly slowed and home prices are coming down, such that the taxable value of my residence (based solely on supply and demand) should be less than it was last year when the housing market was robust. The answer lies in the machinations that take place between the tax rate per $1,000 and the total taxable value that produces the desired real estate tax revenue the town wishes to realize from real estate taxes on property in town.
In my specific case, the tax authorities chose to bill me 2 1/2% more than last year. Truth be known, the numbers are massaged so as to obtain the desired revenue.
The above information is again disappointing and discouraging as we enter 2023. But there is a resolution to this dilemma. And unless taxpayers demand a change to the above “business as usual” situation, the real estate taxes we all pay will continue to increase every year.
As an example, let’s not lose sight of the sale of the Emerald Square mall where the previous owner was paying real estate taxes on a property assessment value of $167 million and where the new owner will only be paying real estate taxes on the basis of having purchased the mall for a mere $29 million (a $138 million shortfall in taxable property valuation) YIKES!
You have three guesses as to who is going to have to step up and pay for this shortfall for the new, deeply discounted taxable value of the mall.
Change for the better will not occur unless taxpayers, as a concerned group, coalesce and send a strong message to our town leaders that enough is enough.
Additionally, taxpayers need to demand that a detailed budget analysis (as opposed to a cursory review) be conducted, with direct taxpayer oversight, and with an eye toward increasing efficiencies and eliminating waste. After all, isn’t this what we all do in our own households to contain costs?
Unless these proactive steps are taken, all of us will continue to watch our real estate taxes increase on an annual basis and we’ll only have ourselves to blame. It always remains our responsibility to hold our town leaders, appointed and elected, accountable to serve and fulfill their responsibilities in a way that best benefits the taxpayers financially and otherwise.
Complacency begets results that we may not desire nor be content with. The goal is within our grasp and is totally up to us.
Again, to be informed is to be forewarned.