Two years ago, in a column about the Jewish high holiday of Yom Kippur or the Day of Atonement — a 24-hour period of fasting and personal reflection that concludes the time between the Jewish New Year and Yom Kippur known as the Ten Days of Repentance — I extolled the virtues of the holiday giving us a chance to unplug from our 24-7 lifestyle.
This year, the Jewish New Year of 5781 began on the eve of Sept. 18, and the solemn period concluded Sept. 28 at sundown, when the shofar or ram’s horn, was sounded to mark the end of the Day of Atonement.
But Yom Kippur, like every aspect of our lives these days, was unlike any that we’d ever experienced.
For one thing, if you were intent on participating in religious services, it was unlikely you were able to give up your electronic devices since, due to the coronavirus pandemic, many congregations opted against holding in-person services, and instead turned to internet-based ones.
That was the case at Attleboro’s Congregation Agudas Achim, where the services were offered virtually, a difficult decision, according to the synagogue’s new spiritual leader.
Rabbi Alex Weissman, in an interview with me for Jewish Rhode Island of Providence, said the decision was made to ensure congregants’ health.
“It’s a heartbreaking decision that we came to through a thoughtful process of considering the importance of our holidays and also the very real risk of gathering in person,” he said.
Why did they go the virtual route?
“Our tradition places tremendous emphasis on the value of human life,” he said, “prioritizing it over so many other parts of our tradition, including Shabbat (the Sabbath). If we can be part of flattening the curve and saving lives, even if it means living with the disappointment of virtual services, then that’s the choice our tradition demands of us.”
Although that made it impossible to spend part of Yom Kippur at a synagogue or temple, Weissman, who is 36, made it clear that Jews still had an obligation to reflect on their lives, even in the midst of our never-ending “new normal.”
“As we sit with that disappointment and loss that comes with this change (to virtual services), I think it will be necessary both to reflect on how to be with the uncertainty that we all face and also explore how we can find comfort,” Weissman. “As we care for each other as a community in this way, we will also need to ask the question, ‘to whom are we obligated?’ “
Weissman is right: Reflection is good for the soul these days, and with his words as motivation, I spent time at home on Yom Kippur thinking about many things.
My reflections and prayers included:
Hoping that, more than six months into this pandemic, people across the country would finally find a way to behave less selfishly. Yes, there have been plenty of examples of people acting selflessly — especially first responders, health care workers and other essential workers. But there have also been far too many examples of people ignoring the guidelines for mask-wearing, social-distancing, formal gatherings and backyard parties, with the result that more than 200,000 Americans have died so far from the virus, and no end is in sight.
Wishing that our government at all levels would be a lot more understanding about what we’re going through. I wish they’d be empathetic toward our economic pressures, the frightening fallout that we’ll all feel for years from the high number of small businesses and restaurants that have failed, the emotional strain on parents trying to balance those daunting hybrid school and work schedules and our constant worries about catching this deadly virus. Even if they can’t answer our concerns, it’d be nice if they at least pretended to care.
Praying that people in public life would learn to actually be civil toward each other, even if they disagree on policy and ideology. As some observers, including Sun Chronicle columnist Donna Perry, have pointed out, Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on the eve of the Jewish New Year, and Antonin Scalia, who died in February 2016, were close friends despite holding polar-opposite views. And don’t forget about President Reagan and House Speaker Tip O’Neill quaffing a few brews after a hard day of negotiating?
Hoping that our national leaders — from President Donald Trump to Senate President Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — would start putting the people’s business ahead of their own self-interests. People can’t afford to wait until January for more COVID-19 relief.
Wishing that those same people would act like menschen — a Yiddish word for people who act with integrity, honor and decency — when they conduct the public’s business. It was sickening that very shortly after Ginsburg’s death, the debate exploded on the right and left about filling Ginsburg’s vacancy. That was shameful, but all too common, behavior by our leaders.
Thinking a lot about family members and friends who have left us. That’s appropriate for Yom Kippur, one of the Jewish holidays when a separate memorial service called Yizkor is held to remember deceased parents, siblings, spouses, children, relatives and friends. We’re also asked to remember the victims of the Holocaust and many other martyrs who were killed solely because they were Jewish.
Last, but not least, I prayed for us to realize that we as Americans share more similarities than differences. We should strive to find a way to unite to surmount the steep challenges that we face instead of letting our impatience lead us to ignoring the facts, which has allowed the pandemic to gather more strength.
