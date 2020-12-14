The Attleboro City Council is poised to vote on one of the most important proposals that, in my opinion, they ever will.
The proposal, submitted by Mayor Paul Heroux, addresses environmental issues that will affect the life, health and quality of life for us, our children, our grandchildren, their children, and beyond ... forever.
The proposal includes banning Attleboro establishments from selling some products that contain toxic, poisonous and destructive substances.
Light-bulbs containing mercury is one such product. Mercury is highly toxic, and particularly dangerous to pregnant women, children and the elderly. Mercury poisoning can have devastating effects on child development. Today, there are many alternative light-bulbs that do not contain mercury.
A ban on the sale of products containing Neonicotinoids is also proposed. This chemical kills bees, which are now listed as endangered. The human race needs bees to help with food production. We have several beekeepers in Attleboro who are counting on support for this proposal.
These chemicals are also killing our birds.
The proposal also deals with the devastating environmental effects of Styrofoam, single-use plastic containers and plastic straws. All of these products now have healthy alternatives.
There is also a proposal to ban the sale of plastic nips bottles in Attleboro. I say: “What’s taken so long”?
Our city — our neighborhoods, waterways, conservation lands, streets, sidewalks and private family yards — are absolutely saturated with these nips. How is this acceptable? Someday there may be a few cents return policy on these containers, but that is not going to solve this problem. As it stands now, these nips are poisoning our soils with petrochemicals, the same soils that our kids play in. We cant take a walk anywhere in this city without stepping on/over piles of these containers. There is loud opposition to this part of the proposal. However, there are 46,000 human beings (not to mention wildlife) in this city — including the opponents — who will benefit from this ban.
I stand in support of this entire environmental proposal. Do we pay the price of some relatively small inconveniences now, or do we pass the price of failure to do what needs to be done, onto future generations? Will the parents of our future children someday have to explain that when we had the chance to leave a healthier home for them, that “it just wasn’t convenient?”
Attleboro will never have such a bold, healthy proposal again. Now is the time for our city council to vote yes, show leadership, set an example for others to follow, and ensure a healthy quality of life for future generations.
I respectfully request that if there are members of our city council who want to vote no on some of the proposals, then please present an alternative proposal. All of your constituents are affected by this and we deserve more than just a no vote. Please do not leave us without a solution.
We are running out of time, and we need to realize that it is not all about us.
If not us ... then who?
