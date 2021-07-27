This is a call to arms to get vaccinated. When John F. Kennedy famously said “don’t ask what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country,” it is times like this that he was talking about.
We have a very serious health crisis that needs the citizens to end it by getting shots in our arms. This is not much to ask. Despite anti-vax disinformation on the internet and social media, the vaccine is safe and highly effective.
Millions have gotten the vaccine with just minor side effects for some from which you recover quickly.
The vaccine is about social responsibility and NOT personal choice. It is about doing what is right for the greater good of society.
Normally personal choice is fine, but not when your choice to not vaccinate raises the risk of infection to others.
People who cling to the argument that “it’s my choice not to take the vaccine” are simply being selfish and ignorant. The unvaccinated are getting infected and then infecting others including some who were vaccinated.
Throughout history people have been required to immunize for various diseases like mumps, measles, and polio so it is not unprecedented.
I got the COVID-19 vaccine to protect my health but also to protect the health of my family, friends, and our citizens. It allowed me to visit loved ones and go about my life almost like the pre-pandemic days. Doing something for others also feels good.
The science says that the longer this virus is allowed to flourish and circulate throughout our country and the world at large, the greater the chance of getting COVID-19. This latest strain of the virus called Delta is far worse than the original strain. It is even more contagious and deadly and has recently surged causing a significant rise in hospitalizations and deaths throughout the country. The longer it takes for us to get to herd immunity, the greater the chances of this virus infecting and killing many more people. Worse than that it has started infecting the vaccinated. That is very alarming and maddening because now the vaccinated have to go back to wearing a mask to be completely safe.
Please get vaccinated to protect yourself and others.
I also call upon leaders to require vaccinations where they can especially in hospitals and senior living facilities.
Time is of utmost importance with the new school year starting in a few weeks.
School administrators should require vaccinations and masks for those under age 12 for whom there is no vaccine yet.
These actions are the only way to end this nightmare called coronavirus.
