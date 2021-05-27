The numbers don’t lie. Residents are generally not involved in town decisions. Take any town in The Sun Chronicle distribution area and there is apathy aplenty.
But I must confess there are many good reasons.
First, many feel that it is futile to be involved. Second, they don’t believe their vote matters. Third, we have the guardrail of prop 2.5 so why bother? The town can’t do much more harm than about a 2.5% tax increase (see my April 27 guest column, “How Prop. 2 1/2 leads to voter apathy”).
But most importantly residents are not involved due to time.
It takes time to watch board and committee proceedings. It takes time to understand the issues. It takes time to know who to vote for and why. Time none of us have because we have work, kids, school, family, church and frankly — real lives.
Why does it take so much time for one to be educated on town matters? The loss of a strong town-focused local press has made it increasingly difficult to stay current.
Furthermore, it doesn’t help that many town leaders are not at all interested in enabling residents to interact despite the requirements under open meeting law.
Towns tend to seek the easiest path to a rubber stamp from Town Meeting and many elected officials simply want to stay elected. Lastly, apparently we have become a headline reading society thanks to the sad influence of social media.
But why is it important to participate?
First, New England government is mostly participatory. Often called the most democratic form of government available. It only works if you participate!
Second, many of your fellow neighbors are dealing with issues in town and they likely need your help and support.
Third, being up to date means you are ready to respond when the eventual budget override comes — and it will.
Finally, you need to participate to elect strong leaders who are looking out for your best interest.
That last point is very key. A majority of municipalities across the country have a mayor. That mayor can be voted out every two or four years.
Here in New England whether it is a town council or a select board, it is very difficult to “toss the bums out” with any urgency. It takes a recall to quickly do so and many have been successful.
For this reason you need to stay attentive and there should be a less time consuming way for you to do so.
So what now? How does the New England style of government succeed in this modern era? What can YOUR town government do to make it easier for you to participate and feel educated without taking so much of your time?
I invite you, the residents of area towns, to share your recommendations. What would work for you so that you feel comfortable participating?
Please submit your letters to the sun chronicle or send an email to whohastimeSC@gmail.com. With sufficient response a follow-up article can be provided.
Let’s find a way to make this a truly representative democracy without requiring so much of our precious commodity, our time.
