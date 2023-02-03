On Jan. 27, The Sun Chronicle published an article entitled “River floods lot in North, over dozen cars moved.”
Apparently, the Ten Mile River overflowed its banks resulting in the flooding of the multi-apartment building at 21 East St.
The flooding was significant enough to allow water to enter several of the vehicles in the parking lot.
Fire Chief Christopher Coleman remarked that “the river likely overflowed due to the frequent rain over the past several weeks.”
Really? I venture to say the river overflowed its banks because the Ten Mile River has been allowed to fall into a state of decay and disrepair over many, many years, to the point the river was unable to properly handle the rainfall. The true cause of this flooding was the decrepit condition of the river structure, not the rainfall.
As a pre-teen youngster, I grew up on the banks of the Ten Mile. I remember when I could safely walk the river walls from Whitings Pond (on the North end of town) to the Hillman Building on Route 1 in the south end of town, when I could catch fish swimming downstream from Whitings Pond to the Falls Pond, and when my friends and I could rake the weeds out of the river every year (for the thousands of crawfish) we would catch and sell to Dick’s Bait & Tackle Shop at the intersection of Fisher and Mt. Hope streets to be re-sold as bait.
Back then, I can’t recall the Ten Mile ever overflowing its banks because the river was properly maintained by the town as needed.
So, how did the banks of the Ten Mile fall into such a decrepit condition, and not unlike the recent revelation from School Superintendent John Antonucci — that eight of nine local schools have been allowed to fall into a condition of serious disrepair? Recalling that funds, garnered from real estate taxes, are in the budget every year to provide needed maintenance along the Ten Mile River and our school buildings, a few questions come to mind:
Which town department heads are accountable to the taxpayers for their delinquency in properly maintaining these infrastructures?
Where did the money budgeted each year for this maintenance go? How was it spent?
Why does it seem to me that the town’s policy, by virtue of the manner in which it conducts business, prefers to prematurely restore and replace infrastructure rather than extend the useful life of this infrastructure through diligent maintenance?
Does it seem to anyone other than myself that hands-on direct supervision of town department heads, rather than the passive management style practiced, might possibly prevent a crisis such as this flooding and the resulting damage?
Because we the taxpayers allow this operational and financial inefficiency to invade the management of the town’s infrastructure ( buildings, schools, roads, utilities, etc.), we are now faced with having to come up with more than $45 million dollars, through future real estate tax increases, to prematurely restore and replace infrastructure our town leaders have allowed to fall into disrepair. Does the most recent failure of the town’s water treatment facility come to mind? This is all property, we pay for through our real estate taxes, that is not being properly managed and maintained. Why do we continue to tolerate this?
In summary, I (like many of the town’s residents) am fortunate to own my own home.
Driving anywhere through town it’s evident that the overwhelming majority of property owners perform maintenance on their properties as needed, rather than allow the property to fall into disrepair, which then requires a total restoration or replacement. We do this so that we can extend the useful life our properties, otherwise known as sound money and property management.
Shouldn’t the taxpayers expect our town leaders to do the same with property we’re paying for?