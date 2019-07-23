The next big thing in shopping — paying more than the asking price. That’s my prediction.
Why would anyone do that? Because they can, basically. They will do it as a contribution to reducing income inequality. And because paying more will ultimately become a status symbol.
Not everyone, of course. Only those who can afford it, plus those who are trying to keep up with the Joneses, whether they can afford it or not. That’s still a lot of people.
Income inequality is perhaps the most serious problem facing the country.
It has led to the understandable resentment of the have-nots, the rise of populism, political paralysis, and what some see as a threat to Democratic institutions.
It has also exacerbated racial tension as those whose income has stagnated for the last 40 years blame minorities and immigrants for holding them back.
Income inequality and the unimaginable wealth of the 1 percent — two different but related things — are greater today than any time since the Roaring Twenties.
The upper 20 percent of families holds more wealth than those in the middle three quintiles, statistically the middle class, while the bottom 20 percent have negligible assets after taking debt into account.
Many economists have raised the alarm over income inequality, for instance tying it to the despair of the rust belt Midwest where life expectancy is actually declining.
Liberal politicians have responded with various ways of taxing the ultra-rich and increasing government aid to the poor and middle class, things like relieving college debt, Medicare for all and daycare assistance.
As for the leap into a new kind of shopping, three things are required: the necessary technology, the oversight of government, and a realization that contributing to a redistribution of income is not just a laudable goal but in the self-interest of the better off.
The first two elements are in place. The technology exists to target advertising right down to the individual shopper. That’s controversial but in fact it’s being done today through algorithms and artificial intelligence. (See Amazon, Google and Facebook.)
Government oversight is a given because that’s the function of government.
Its expertise is in taking in money, even if there are perpetual disputes over how much or how little to take from different groups. (See the Democratic and Republican parties for the details.)
The other function of the federal government is to spend money, which it also manages to do, though never as efficiently as most would like.
The third criteria is the evolving nature of shopping. Once upon a time, people bought mostly necessities at the cheapest price they could find. That was a long time ago. Think of the Great Depression of the 1930s.
For many years now, shopping has been an ever-increasing pursuit of personal satisfaction, whether it’s for convenience, self-improvement, fashion, indulgence or whatever.
Some people have always paid more than others for the very same thing. The seller sizes up the customer and charges accordingly. This was once simple salesmanship, as in selling cars.
Later merchants found ways to group people according to their ability and willingness to pay, and tailored their marketing accordingly. There is an economic term for this — differential pricing, so you know it’s everywhere.
Privacy concerns aside, there’s nothing wrong with charging what the market will bear. That’s what capitalism is in a consumer economy.
The traditional reaction to a concentration of economic power is to break up the monopolies. You’ve probably heard that cry lately.
A better approach would be to encourage more such marketing and tax what might be called the excess profits.
The rich would pay more for their purchases, the poor would continue to pay less, government would increase its revenue and redistribute it.
Ultimately, I venture, paying more than someone else will become a marker of status. I can see the day when some people will let it be known that they could have gotten a better deal on something, but didn’t choose to because they could “afford it,” and besides, it’s their way of reducing income inequality.
Left unsaid is that maybe their taxes won’t go up as much in the future.
