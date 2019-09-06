The United States, in the 21st century, has progressively become more diverse and open to things that were unimaginable only a generation ago. In every community, there are people of different cultures, races, genders and sexualities. Those differences can often be what unites a community and creates important relationships.
In classrooms across the country, there are many different ideas on how to create the ideal environment for each student, as every student is unique. Some schools break up each classroom by intelligence. While that could benefit the more intelligent kids, it also undermines the struggling students. This system often benefits children of higher income compared to students of lower income. Students of a lower income are, unfortunately, often from a minority group.
It is not considered how students' parents of that minority group "may have less access to materials, have less time because of job and family obligations or be less comfortable reading" compared to students who are better off economically -- usually white -- and often ends up placing students of the same race in the struggling classroom, according to Lindsey Cook in a report for U.S. News & World Report entitled “U.S. Education: Still Separate and Unequal.”
A pattern could be detected where there would be little to no diversity in each classroom. The students placed into the 'smart' class would also be severely impacted by the decision of a teacher or a principal. Those students would not be open to creating bonds or friendships with students who are different from them.
In some situations, they would lose the ability to open themselves up to new things. In a world where everyone is completely different, being friends only with people like them would become increasingly difficult as a student grows up.
On a recent trip to Yale University in New Haven, Conn., I toured the stunning campus that so many successful students have attended. As we visited the dorm rooms, my tour guide discussed how we would be placed into a specific dorm house. With so many varied personas at a college as prestigious as Yale, she joked how she took longer to fill out the form that decided her living area than actually applying to Yale.
My tour guide talked about the wonderful friendships she had made with the people in her dorm room. Then, one perspective Yale student asked whether her dorm mates were diverse. The tour guide happily declared that all of her dorm mates were completely different, one was international, some were of different political alignments, different races and different statuses. That seems great, but how does that benefit her with her time at Yale? Well, because of Yale's extensive dorm room calculations, she has become friends with an unimaginable group of diverse people.
The tour itself was amazing and I walked off campus awestruck at how so many alumni had succeeded further on in life: Meryl Streep, Gerald Ford, Cole Porter, Hillary and Bill Clinton, and even the Fonz for example.
Yet, as I walked away I thought of how lucky I was to have a diverse friend group. I am white. Most of my friends aren't. Yet my friends become even more diverse the closer you examine them. Most of my friends are Indian, but within that group they all speak a different language or have a different culture and status. Then, I have friends who are African American or Portuguese. I do not have a great deal of diversity within myself, but I found that I surrounded myself with what I don't have. Then I realized, that some of that links back to kindergarten when I was placed in a classroom full of children, who appeared so similar, but so different at the same time.
At that time, as a little girl, all I noticed for differences was who could draw or read better. That time where a child doesn't notice those differences that we all notice, is essential for diversity to become normalized.
In that kindergarten classroom I met my best friend of 11 years. Needless to say, she is so different from me, but I learned the most from our friendship. She has become my motivation or rather an unspoken competition to achieve better grades. Without her I might not even be touring colleges like Yale, thinking it was out of my reach.
Instead of breaking up each classroom by intelligence level, schools should break up the classrooms by pressing shuffle. The blending would be beneficial to all students during and after school. Experiences of diversity are some of the most special out of any and they teach students how to accept which is essential to any form of success. After all, if it works at Yale, why wouldn't it work at a local kindergarten or preschool.
