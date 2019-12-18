I was moved by Bill Gouveia’s recent column about the important work performed by the Christmas is for Kids miracle workers. (“The incredible work of Christmas Is For Kids,” City & Town, Dec. 1). I’d like to share what Christmas is like for kids who need the help of this and other programs.
We took in two foster kids in 1999. The girl was 6, the boy nearly 5. They had lived in multiple family homes during their young lives and their families managed to keep them hidden from DCF for most of those years.
My wife and I had childhoods steeped with deep Christmas traditions. Christmas was my parents’ favorite holiday. They poured themselves into the holidays with gift shopping, decorating, home made cookies, piles of hand-written note-filled Christmas cards and calendars filled with events with family, friends and church. It was a special and magical time of year with many very happy memories.
We were thrilled to share those traditions with Chris and Christina. They responded with excitement and anticipation that I can only describe as off the charts. Each year, as they got past that excitement, we found ourselves in periods of extremely challenging behavior as memories of Christmas past tormented them.
We knew that they had come from early childhoods where they were abused, neglected and traumatized. What we couldn’t have known is that trauma extended to their holiday experiences.
In understanding Chris and Christina it was important to understand that they had watched TV constantly. They often sat in front of the TV all day long and often, unsupervised, fell asleep there. They watched hours of cartoons, shows and movies with unrelenting commercials with positive and happy messages about Christmas. Leaving Santa plates of homemade cookies and warm cocoa (or cheese!) resulted in presents overflowing from living rooms on Christmas morning.
It was simple, Christmas equaled happy families, presents including toys and candy. Santa visited every good little boy’s and girl’s house and children woke to what they asked Santa for on Christmas morning. Each year their expectations built.
Remember, these were children that were hidden from DCF. There was no agency to step in and help their family get through the holidays. It would be kind to say that the family was dysfunctional.
Instead, Chris and Christina woke up every Christmas morning with very few gifts under the tree.
Older cousins often woke early and tore through every wrapped gift under the tree. The only thing they got each Christmas was disappointment.
After their first Christmas with us one of the kids asked why they got so many more gifts in our house than they did at their previous home. Parents can relate to the unexpected question that requires some quick thinking and a creative response.
“Well … ah … Santa’s Christmas aren’t completely free? He expects parents to contribute and we can contribute more than ‘Ma & Pa’ ever could. Sometimes other places help those families but they chose not to get help from those places.”
We adopted Chris in 2002. We weren’t, however, able to adopt Christina.
As one of our new Christmas traditions, we made a point of selecting children to help and we took Chris shopping so he could help kids who weren’t as fortunate as him.
We worked to help him recognize that it was important to give back and help others. It has remained one of our most-valued Christmas traditions.
Today, in Massachusetts alone, there are nearly 3,000 children who are waiting for forever families. DCF typically services a population of nearly 10,000 children.
Christmas Is For Kids and other, similar programs, fill an important need in helping those children have a good Christmas. They can’t do it alone. Please contribute what you can.
If you’ve ever considered helping a child who needs a temporary or permanent home please start a conversation with DCF and they’ll help you figure out how you can help.
Twenty years in, it’s one of the most personally satisfying things my wife and I ever done and we encourage others to do the same.
Chris is married now and has his own son, an adorable little boy named Isaac John Coyle.
It’s been so satisfying hearing his stories this year about fussing to make 17-month-old Isaac’s second Christmas perfect with a huge brightly decorated tree and their search for the perfect Christmas gifts to put under that tree.
