Serving as an Attleboro City Councilor is a special opportunity, and carries with it great responsibility to serve the citizens of Attleboro.
I served in this role for 14 years, and always tried to remember why I was there.
One of the responsibilities of city councilors is, from time to time, to set their salary.
In 2010, the salary for city councilors was $7,723 per year. They are also offered health insurance, where the city pays 75%, and the individual city councilor pays 25%. The council generally meets every Tuesday evening for approximately two hours.
Since the stipend for city councilors has not been increased since 2010, those on the present council felt it was time to increase it.
I have no objection to this, since inflation eats up purchasing power. A freshman councilor has brought forward a proposal to increase the stipend from $7,723 to $13,727, a 78% increase.
The question is whether this is reasonable.
It would seem to me that a reasonable salary would be one that adjusts the salary for inflation.
I performed a Google search, and learned that the stated inflation rate in 2010 was 1.65%; in 2014, it was 1.3%, in 2018, it was 2.44%, and in 2020, it was 1.23%, to name a few.
I computed the salary if it were increased by 2% each year since 2010, and it comes out to approximately $9,795 per year. I would contend that this would be a fair adjustment.
The proposed stipend increase of 78%, translates to an approximate increase of 4.5% each year. Not only is this rate over twice the inflation rate, it provides increases that the public they serve is not getting.
This proposal comes at a time also after the same council spent over an hour in their budget approval discussion discussing the many departments that are being level-funded (no raise), because of finances.
A few weeks ago, they canceled plans for the annual Fourth of July fireworks because of the lack of money.
What can you do about this?
Call your city councilor and request they cut the salary increase to less than $10,000. There are several councilors who have said NO to the 78% increase. They need to hear from you.
This is something where you can make a difference.
Please call City Hall at 508-223-2222, extension 3181, and request they cut the increase to under $10,000. There are four councilors who appear to be entrenched in supporting the 78% increase. They need to hear from you.