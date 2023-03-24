Over the past few years we have seen increasing attention and concern toward 50ml “nip” containers sold by most liquor stores across Massachusetts.
City officials have been charged with deciding how to handle littering issues with one option being the ban of said containers. This particular motion comes at a great cost for small businesses which have proven to be staples in local economies.
Today we are proud to highlight Attleboro liquor store owners as one of the few groups to who have stepped up to make a difference.
Through the Bounty on Nips program (started in June 2021) which is a collaborative effort between the nine Attleboro liquor stores and the Keep Attleboro Beautiful foundation, we have properly collected/disposed of nips numbering in the 10s of thousands as well as simultaneously raising $8,800 for the local charity’s efforts. This is clearly a little different outlook from a December Peter Gay column suggesting “to members of the Attleboro City Council, new microphones located outside city hall’s back door. If they had been in place in September 2020, councilors would have heard package store owners and liquor distributors laughing at them for believing the promises and other actions they told the council they would take if members did not support the mayor’s proposed ban on the sale of nip bottles.”
This program, which has been in place now for over one and a half years, is done with an in-store setup giving patrons and local residents a place to drop off 50ml containers. Each time the five gallon buckets are filled in store, that location provides a $50 donation to KAB. This money has gone to help sponsor local efforts, including funding spring cleanups and giving a new look to city electric boxes amongst other charity needs.
Recent talks with KAB leaders regarding future donation funds have sparked conversations on potential fall cleanups as well as tree planting which would now be possible through this collaboration.
Simply put, local store owners are grateful for the city council giving us the opportunity to step up and make a difference.
From analyzing the containers returned, we have seen both new packages as well as old, beat-up containers. One could take away that this means at least some regular customers are now disposing of their purchases correctly as well as motivated city residents cleaning up local areas where said containers may have been collecting over time.
In addition, new talks of including these containers on a revised bottle bill, which is now being discussed at the state level, also gives a positive outlook on the future of proper disposal by including a deposit similar to beer cans.
Either way we look forward to continuing our efforts and doing our part in keeping Attleboro clean.