It has been suggested, and with good evidence, that the reason voting in local elections is very low is because people are generally happy with local government.
I certainly agree with that.
Most of the people I have known who participate in our local government here in North Attleboro do a good job of taking care of our town’s business. And it doesn’t matter if they are liberal or conservative because most of the time the hot issues of the culture wars have little, if anything, to do with the work that needs to be done to provide the services people expect.
As long as I can remember the biggest problem local leaders have had to deal with is balancing revenues against spending. They collect just enough taxes to pay for the services we get: water, sewer, schools, roads, trash, etc. And because of this financial tightrope that local leaders have to walk, we are perpetually in danger of losing our balance.
More often than not, revenue falls short and local leaders have to increase taxes or fees. The biggest culprit for this imbalance is inflation. It is a relentless glacier, sometimes inching along, other times speeding up, but always on the move. It has been so for as long as anyone can remember.
And yet, there are people who don’t seem to be able to comprehend this most basic economic reality, and take it out on local leaders when it becomes necessary to increase revenue.
Peter Gay, in his most recent column (“Put up or shut up all you trolls,” July 24) called out these detractors who complain but have no solution on how to handle North Attleboro’s trash problem.
I think it was a brave column because it does take some guts to call out people you know and who know you. And, it was not only brave, but also timely.
People seem to be forgetting what it means to live in a society. What it means, Gay suggests, is that you must look at what is best for the most people, not just what’s best for you.
There are winners and there are losers in the change made to our trash collection system. I happen to be on the loser side. With the old system I could easily use one of the smaller bags most of the time. But now I have to pay the increased charge for a bin that most weeks will be only half full. But I am comforted for two reasons. First, the increase is a drop in the bucket (no pun intended), and second I know that something had to be done to come up with the money to pay for increased costs to the town.
Gay’s column made me think of President John F. Kennedy’s quote: “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country,” modified to include “and if you can’t think of anything, then just shut up!”