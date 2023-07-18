The Screen Actors’ Guild is on strike, and almost immediately you hear people not associated with the industry saying, “Oh, Hollywood actors, complaining about money when they’re pulling down millions,” which of course, just isn’t accurate.
There are 160,000 SAG members; full disclosure, I am not one. I’m staying non-union as long as possible because around here, if you’re union, you’ll pretty much just get background or extra work, and though I’m not taking anything away from those essential positions in any production, I’d rather not do that.
But of those 160,000 — which by the way includes not just actors but announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, news writers, news editors, program hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt performers, voiceover artists and other professionals — you know how many pull down the crazy money we read about? Well, rack your brain and come up with names of the rich and famous, the Streeps, the Clooneys, the Lawrences, etc., and once you exhaust that very short list, compared to 160,000, it’s not a lot.
The rest? All of them likely have at least a second job, some even third jobs, all of them likely struggle to make ends meet, to put food on the table, or to have health insurance all just for the sheer joy of being in probably the most uncertain and unreliable job on the face of the Earth.
Me? I’m an actor and a writer, so I’ve doubled down on uncertainty and missing out on the sanctity of a steady paycheck.
According to Indeed, the average actor in this country makes about $42,000 a year — 32% lower than the national average. And people will whine, “Well, who told you to get in the arts? Suck it up and get a better job!”
You know how many people in higher-paying jobs love the money but hate the life? Lots. You know how many people in the lower-paying jobs — like acting and writing — hate the money but love the life? Lots. You want to owe your soul to the company store? Fine.
We. Do. Not.
And this strike and the writers’ one, isn’t just about money. It’s about preserving the work we love and not farming it out to a soulless entity like AI, which would save the industry billions of dollars, and dollars are all the LaLa Land C-suite fat-cat, bean-counters care about.
Remember the old movies about robots taking over the world? Don’t bother, they’re here. So the strike is essential to making sure actual humans are writing and creating the content that other actual humans like to read and see.
Life in the arts ain’t easy, but for those in it, ain’t nothing better.