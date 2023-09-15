Just my luck! I’m getting old just at the time when “old” is the absolute worst thing you can say about a person.
I still have a few more years (about the lifespan of a dog) before I’m considered really old like Nancy Pelosi. But, considering that my father lived to be 98, and one of my aunts recently died two weeks shy of 100 I have a pretty good chance of being old for a very long time; lucky me!
I’m already wondering how many people I’m annoying with my “oldness.” I can’t wait to see how I’ll feel about it 10 years from now, and beyond. But, I do hope I annoy the person who wrote the op-ed that appeared in Wednesday’s Sun Chronicle. (“Our government is not a retirement home,” by Kevin Frazier)
Here’s what he had to say about Pelosi: “She has contributed to the decay of a vibrant and representative democracy.” How did she do that? Apparently because, after four decades of representing her constituents, she reached the ripe old age of 81. Frazier was, however, fair. He didn’t just pick on Pelosi. He mentioned plenty of Republicans, too. He had a pretty good mix of both parties and even threw in Bernie Sanders, an Independent. I guess we are supposed to feel that this is a smart and fair piece of writing because both parties were represented. I guess that’s what fair and balanced means today.
Frazier had many points to support his argument. But, what he never mentioned was the voters. They are the people who choose who represents them.
Pelosi, Mitch McConnell and all the other oldsters mentioned in the piece did not crown themselves. They were chosen, and continue to be chosen each time their term is up.
Until, one day the voters decide they want someone different, and in many cases the politician themselves will decide to step aside.
There is nothing nefarious going on here. This is what democracy looks like. People making choices. And, in our form of government, the choices are usually binary. And I take comfort in knowing that when it comes down to a binary choice, most people do not necessarily think that old is the worst thing you can be.
As we approach the next general election in 2024 the old adage “Getting old is not bad considering the alternative” has taken on a whole new meaning.