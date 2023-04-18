To imply that government funding of college education is illegal, unethical, and just plain un-American is just plain laughable. The federal and state governments funded 80% of state and community colleges tuition from World War II to the 1980s.
President Ronald Reagan was infuriated with the gall of college students who were protesting against the Vietnam War so he retaliated against them.
As governor, Reagan started tearing down the college funding system in California during the 1960s.
As president, he continued with dismantling funding colleges nationwide. Government funding of state and community colleges provided competition and kept the price of private colleges in check.
Forgiving student loans is just a different approach to the government funding college education, funding college education is as American as apple pie.
This gaslighting that Bob Foley regurgitated in his column (“A pie-in-the-sky idea that won’t die,” April 14), comes from conservative think tanks that are funded by sectors of the economy like investment bankers who have the disgusting audacity to imply that others should act morally when they never do (see, the moral hazard).
Remember when Wall Street received $29 trillion from the U.S. Treasury for blowing up the global economy? Source: Wall Street on Parade, Congressional house hearings in 2012.
Such dirty deeds were not just left alone, allowing Wall Street to continue to rip trillions out of the Treasury, investment bankers — beginning in the 1980s — invaded corporate boards, fired workers, cut benefits, stole pension funds, and sunk businesses into unmanageable debt.
Investment bankers directly took all the dollars from the unmanageable debt borrowed and pocketed them under the guise of management fees. Investment bankers, in their quest for shortterm profits, sold out the American work force and destroyed the security of families that now require two people to work to raise a family with terrible jobs and zero benefits for the aggregate.
Reagan, once again, is at the start of the attacks on labor as he fired all the air traffic controllers signaling to corporations that they could do the same.
The gaslighting on the 99% is continuous as we can see by the Federal Reserve, which is always led by a Wall Street titan. Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, will tell you that raising interest rates on the population is necessary to lower inflation when we all know that 50% or more of the inflation we are seeing today is price gouging by monopolies, not mothers and fathers buying food to feed their families.
Powell says: “Workers need to be disciplined by the market.” This means you.
If we can afford to allow the financial industry to continually take trillions of dollars from the Treasury, we can certainly forgive $2 trillion in student debt.
I wonder why Foley, who is so against socialism, did not quit his socialist job as a school teacher or why he did not donate to the U.S. Treasury and the state treasury, the money he received that subsidized his college education.