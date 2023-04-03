Have you heard the phrases “bullet voting,” “single-shot voting,” and “vote-splitting” and wondered what they meant?
Bullet voting occurs when a voter casts a vote only for his or her first-choice candidate when voting in a multi-candidate, multi-seat race.
Single-shot voting is another name for bullet voting.
Vote-splitting occurs when candidates with similar attributes split the vote of a particular electorate, which can result in the election of a less popular or less qualified candidate.
Bullet voting can be particularly effective in municipal elections in which multiple candidates run for a limited number of seats because sometimes a voter can give his or her preferred candidate a better chance of winning by voting only for his or her first-choice candidate.
For example, two seats may be open in races for a select board, a school committee, or a planning board in which three candidates vie for election to those two seats.
As voters, we believe that we must make our vote count by voting for both seats, even when we may feel lukewarm or worse about our second-choice candidate.
In this instance, is voting for a subpar candidate to fill the second seat the best decision? Is it the most strategic use of your vote? Here is where bullet voting comes in.
If a voter were to select his or her first-choice candidate, leaving the box for second seat empty on a ballot, declining to vote for a second candidate would increase the number of votes for the first-choice candidate without increasing the vote count for other candidates.
Bullet voting can help to prevent vote splitting. Vote splitting plays an outsized role in municipal elections because the margin of victory can be small when voter turnout can be low.
Bullet voting permits voters to send a message to the candidates and the political system. A voter who casts a vote for only one candidate indicates that he or she believes that candidate of choice is the only one qualified for a given office. Bullet voting can also help to create a more meaningful and representative democracy.
Please consider whether bullet voting is appropriate in your town’s upcoming municipal elections.
Is there a race in your town in which three candidates are running for two seats? Do you deem one candidate better qualified than the other two and thus more deserving of the seat in question?
If so, I encourage you to bullet vote for your first-choice candidate and that candidate only.