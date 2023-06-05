The May 31 front page article by Sun Chronicle reporter George W. Rhodes (“Low turnout expected for city council special election”) pointed out some very sad truths about the low level of participation in our local elections. And the financial campaign information that was also included is very helpful in determining where the candidates’ affiliations lie, for those keeping track of that sort of thing.
But I want to enlarge a little on one statement in the article: That people who do vote in the June 6 Special Election for the at-large city council seat “will be the hard-core supporters of the three candidates.”
While I agree with that statement and believe it to be true, I find no specific fault with the Ds voting for the Ds or the Rs voting for the Rs. Our voting history in this ‘ole USA has always been based on healthy, functioning political parties endorsing certain candidates and competitively voting for them to win.
My frustration with the voting system only reveals itself when you take a bigger-picture look at the breakdown of our 33,469 registered city voters. It points to a glaring level of non- participation by the un-enrolled, of which I am one. Thus the shame I feel by association.
The numbers tell it all. As of today, there are 6,733 registered Democrat voters in the city; 3,335 registered Republicans, and 150 registered libertarians, plus a handful of other registrations.
In total, a true minority, compared to the 22,952 registered un-enrolled. If more of these people were voting, our participation levels would not/could not be so dismal.
I just don’t understand what’s up here. Why are so many un-enrolled staying away from the polls? Does being non-committed lead to being non-caring?
So many people complain about insiders and long-term incumbents being elected over and over. Isn’t being un-enrolled allowing someone a much-treasured opportunity to effect change and move along some of the insiders?
I believe that, due primarily to un-enrolled apathy, candidates in low-interest elections sometimes are winning by alarmingly low vote counts or margins, especially if the vote is divided by multiple candidates.
I am one un-enrolled who needs no affiliation to motivate me to vote. I vote because I have a feeling inside that it’s an important part of our heritage, and the smart thing to do.
Malcontents could argue that voting is a way to take back some (even small) level of control in this very unpredictable political world. Sure, sometimes it’s a chore to look at each candidate individually and vet them on my own, but hey, if I want to make a good choice, what other way is there to do it?
Being un-enrolled means you have access to an unique, irreplaceable opportunity, to vote for who you alone think is best for the job.
Whether that person’s name is on the ballot or not, as all ballots have a spot to write in a resident’s name.
On the other hand, voting is a privilege only if you consider it one. Just listen to reports from other countries where people sometimes have to vote with a gun pointed at them.
That should act as a pretty good wake-up call.