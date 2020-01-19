I don’t know Attleboro resident and soon-to-be former traffic study commission Chairman Joe Caponigro. But I will await with great interest his appearance tomorrow and seemingly predetermined fate at a city council/mayoral hearing over his removal from his volunteer city position.
And I look forward to hearing Mayor Paul Heroux’s reasons for firing the 13-year city government volunteer, who he just reappointed to a three-year term in March. Of course, that assumes Heroux actually deigns to grace us with an explanation beyond the vague ones he has put forth up to now.
Heroux has thus far repeatedly declined to offer specifics about his displeasure with Caponigro other than citing “ideological differences” and a lack of support for the mayor’s agenda. He says Caponigro has “gone rogue.”
The city council hearing is required by charter if the subject requests it, which Caponigro has done. But the outcome is not in doubt. Under the rules, the mayor acts as judge, jury and executioner. And Heroux has already said the following about the hearing:
“My reasons for eliminating Joe are not up for review by the council. My reasons for asking for Joe’s resignation have been covered. I am not getting into this any more than the minimum necessary as required by the charter.”
The mayor is wrong. His reasons are up for review by the council — even though they have no say in the outcome.
And the mayor owes Caponigro, other city officials, and most importantly the citizens of Attleboro more than ”the minimum necessary as required by the charter.” Maybe not legally, but certainly morally and ethically.
Even though likely already decided, this hearing is important. It gives Caponigro a chance to defend his reputation which has undeniably been challenged. It also gives the council an opportunity to back the mayor’s action, criticize it, or just simply acknowledge it and move on.
But most importantly it sends the message that while all appointed city positions are subject to the whims of any mayor, those officials do not have to walk away when accused of not doing their jobs properly without offering a public defense.
The idea that every official appointed by the mayor is politically beholden to never publicly disagree or be branded “rogue” is simply wrong. Many volunteers believe their first duty is to the city, its residents and taxpayers — not the administration.
The mayor has the undisputed right to appoint those who will help further his vision and agenda. But except for drastic circumstances, he should exercise that right at the time of appointing folks. Not appointing or reappointing is one thing — publicly forcing someone out for purely political reasons is yet another.
If Caponigro has overstepped his bounds, the mayor should outline in detail how and thus give guidance to all current and future appointees just where the lines are.
Heroux owes it to his constituents to clearly spell out the details. Here’s hoping he doesn’t use the process as just an attempt to showcase the power of his office.
After all, those “rogue” traffic study commission members can do a lot of damage if you don’t keep ‘em in check.
