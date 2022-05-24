Here are some of my observations from Mansfield’s annual Town Meeting:
- Town Meeting was well attended last week with 400 residents filling the hall despite the slate of citizens’ petitions to be passed over and a Boston Celtics playoff game.
- “Team School,” and more specifically, Superintendent Teresa Murphy, knows the full meaning of the word transparency. She presented a stellar budget where we clearly know what we are getting and the path forward for our schools.
- “Team Town” continues to have a problem with the word. For example, while a select board member “informed” the audience, he did not clarify that meetings are at 5:30, that the budget subcommittee meets without broadcast at 6, or that the town manager’s review of the articles was held at 4:30. Absurd, what happened to 7 p.m.?
- Transparency means you take questions. The superintendent answered many questions while Town Manager Kevin Dumas and the finance committee took none after their presentations. In fact, it became apparent that questions were not welcome. The implication was: “Where were you last week for our 4:30/5:30 meetings?” That is not how Town Meeting works.
- Transparency also means you provide information. There were no handouts, the town manager slide deck was barely readable and unavailable either online or in print. One resident was told to review accounting software printouts. Perhaps the town manager should follow the school superintendent’s format?
- Why is it that we can afford to enhance a tiny park behind Jimmy’s Pub but the schools need to beg for simple funds to replace their dilapidated playgrounds? Have you seen the hardtop?
- Taxes are expected to go up 3.44%. Overall town salaries and expenses increased twice the rate as schools. The 2022 and 2023 salary files on the town website can explain why. Who is reviewing these proposed salaries?
- Residents of Mansfield are wicked smaht. The questions asked and thoughts provided were exceptional. Clearly there were many future candidates in the hall ready to improve our Select Board next May.
- In the wake of the SCOTUS 9-0 decision on the City of Boston flag display, it was clear that the select board, including myself, erred in pushing forth the signs in the public way article. Kudos to Town Meeting as such a provision could have created a discriminatory practice and potential embarrassment. Overthink? Absolutely not.
- Town Meeting also agreed with the planning board to start improving our outdated zoning. This effort should not stop as some developers need to do what is best for our town and not just their bottom lines. Credit the planning board for taking the reins on this.
- After much ado, the four citizen petitions were not heard. Select board members have shown selective contempt for the right of residents to petition Town Meeting. Regardless of the petition brought forth, this is our form of government. If the select board doesn’t like it, there’s the charter commission option.
- Most residents want clarity and are willing to spend some additional time. Those at town hall appear to treat Town Meeting as a necessary burden, providing limited information, and expecting you to “just ask.”
- As I delightfully sat a few rows from the back, I continued to hear “there’s got to be a better way.” I said these exact words 12 years ago during the chaos of town/school infighting. With nearly 25,000 residents, a $100+ million budget, many are concerned that the Select Board/Town Meeting approach has seen better days. It may be time to examine a better approach without significant improvements in transparency.
See you all next time!