The good news part of the story is that no one ought to be surprised by the latest town shenanigans in my fair burgh of Mansfield. But you’d think at some point we’d say enough. We’ll get to that later.
The current hush-hush regards something to do with the police chief. He has not worked for a number of months yet is receiving full salary. Sounds like a gig too good to refuse ... salary is reported to be about $175K. Not a bad deal.
I have no idea if our chief did a good, bad, or indifferent job, but in so much as there never seemed to be (at least) public complaint, my assumption is he was competent and did an acceptable job. So what happened?
The Sun Chronicle reports pretty slim available information that does not provide much detail on this mystifying situation. To the newspaper’s credit, it has filed a request for information. We’ll see how that pans out. I’m not holding my breath.
Looking back, there is a disturbing trend of paying public officials to leave, but only after collecting a pretty decent payout for not working. To be fair, an older Sun Chronicle article reviewing one of these ‘incidents’ noted Mansfield’s experience is not unique in our Commonwealth.
The trend seems to have started in 2009 when the town manager, responsible for overseeing the town’s electric department, was accused of harassing an employee. In what turned out to be an astonishingly dumb response, he fired the employee’s boss in what was reported to be retaliation for his support of the complaint. To ice the proverbial cake, afraid litigation would cost more than a payout, the town’s select board approved a pay raise for the payout period when the accused was not working, collecting pay with a 3% raise pending his departure. Amazing!
A few years later, the school superintendent, hand picked by the departing superintendent a couple years earlier, was dismissed for plagiarizing a graduation speech. But not after receiving a golden parachute, receiving something like a year’s pay that also served to juice her state retirement. The very same superintendent legally, but ridiculously hired a retired former superintendent to serve as an interim principal. Just another example of incomprehensible fiscal responsibility by the town.
Then in 2017, the seven-year-in-office town manager was relieved of his duties. The Sun Chronicle, at the time, reported the reasons behind “(his) separation remain murky.” But not after a hefty payout in contract fulfillment. He was allowed to resign yet the town still honored the specifics of his contract. The rationalization was paying this guy not to work was less costly than facing potential litigation had he been fired.
Again, no indication of the reasons behind the nonsense. Hush, hush. Personnel issues are confidential. Apparently spending taxpayer money is not.
Now we’ve got the police chief in some sort of similar situation.
Having been accused of not offering solutions to obvious problems, here is what needs to happen.
If, as has been suggested, the state’s rules allow for this sort of so-called privacy shenanigans, the laws need revision. I would ask if our town manager is working with other town administrators to make this happen? Seems like a fox watching the hen house so that is an unlikely approach.
What can be done immediately is the select board needs to bring in the town counsel and review contract writing details for prospective new hires for these management positions. My guess is that individuals applying for town jobs hire lawyers who create ironclad contracts to perpetuate the lunacy noted above. The town needs to say, sorry, here is our contract, take it or leave it. There needs to be included stipulations that violation of rules and regulations, EEO violations, morals issues and so forth, will be grounds for dismissal without compensation. Discussion for such dismissals will be made public.
If a prospective employee does not want to agree to such accommodations do we really want such individuals on our payroll? It’s obvious what happens when we do. Time for a change.