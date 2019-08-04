To say Norton has a water problem is a gross understatement. But since it doesn’t affect everyone, it doesn’t get the attention it should. Sure, there is a lot of talk about it — but not nearly enough.
In many Norton homes, the water looks like root beer. It can look like mud. It stains clothes, ruins appliances, and costs residents a lot of money for filters, bottled water, and blood pressure medication due to the time it is taking to address the issue.
This is not an exaggeration. Just go online and search “Dirty Norton Water” and take a look at the pictures. It is enough to make you gag.
Local officials are aware of the situation and trying to fix it. Old pipes certainly add to the contamination problem. Some water mains have been replaced — particularly along some main roads.
They claim the discoloration is the result of high manganese in the water. A multi-million dollar treatment plant is currently under construction, and they believe it will solve the problem. The project was initially delayed due to state concerns involving a possible Indian burial ground, but that was settled and allegedly the plant will open next year.
In the meantime, a filtered water machine has been placed at town hall where folks can fill water jugs. Some chemical additives have been made available to help. But those are small, short-term attempts to lessen the problem. They are not solutions.
Town meeting has authorized many millions of dollars to try and make the water system better. The water ratepayers have yet to feel the financial impact of that because the rates have not been altered to reflect those expenditures going forward.
As a lifelong Norton resident — who does not have brown water, thank goodness — my major concern and worry is this.
I’m not at all sure the new water plant is going to solve this issue. I am not sure it is going to be the relief the poor people with ugly, unusable water have been waiting for.
I’m positive it will help and is necessary. But if you just look at the history of the water/sewer department and the piecemeal way water issues have been addressed, it is worrisome.
I would be much more confident if the town had a consolidated department of public works instead of an elected water/sewer commission. There should be a director of public works with experience in this area combined with a board appointed according to qualifications and experience, rather than relying on the goodwill of those who run for election — often unopposed.
The board of selectmen has limited influence in this area because the water/sewer board is elected. The town manager, who oversees the overall operation of the town, is also limited by this.
When the charter commission studying town government makes its recommendations, at the top of the list should be creating a department of public works and eliminating the elected water/sewer board.
That alone will not give Norton residents clean water. But it will certainly give them a much better chance of it than they have now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.