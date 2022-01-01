In a year filled with highs and lows, it turns out our digital audience was most looking for hope.
News about Bishop Feehan High School hockey player A.J. Quetta receiving a huge ovation at his high school graduation in June was the most read story of the year on our website, thesunchronicle.com. It was written by correspondent Judee Cosentino.
Quetta was injured in late January while playing in a Feehan hockey game against Pope Francis Prep in West Springfield. He suffered a spinal cord injury after crashing into the corner boards at the arena.
A huge outpouring of support from ordinary people to professional athletes from all corners of the country followed the accident. After months of surgeries and rehabilitation work, Quetta returned to Holcott Drive to receive his diploma to a standing ovation in early June. Now, he’s a member of his former team’s coaching staff as he continues his rehabilitation.
Other stories our online readers were interested in included one by reporter Stephen Peterson on longtime Channel 10 meteorologist Kelly Bates’ departure from the station, as well as a story in August by reporter George Rhodes giving an early look at the new Attleboro High School building rising on Rathbun Willard Drive. It included numerous photos of construction work by photographer Mark Stockwell.
Readers also wanted to know more about several movies filmed in the area, specifically “Don’t Look Up,” a satire starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep, for which scenes were shot in North Attleboro, Norton and other locations in the state. Also, “The Mothership,” a sci-fi film starring Halle Berry, took over downtown Plainville for a few days this summer, as reported by staff writer David Linton.
And, of course, stories about the coronavirus continued to find their way into the top 10 via Mansfield’s Xfinity Center requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID tests for entry and protests about mask policies at local schools.
Here’s a look at the entire online Top 10 list below, which contributed along with all of our other coverage to more than 17 million pageviews on our website. As always, thank you for reading, and we’re looking forward to delivering you the best in local coverage and more news in 2022, hopefully some of it uplifting. Happy New Year.
The top 10 stories of 2021 on thesunchronicle.com
June 4: Injured hockey player A.J. Quetta gets huge ovation at Bishop Feehan graduation in Attleboro.
Sept. 10: North Attleboro native and TV meteorologist Kelly Bates leaves RI station, sparking outcry.
Aug. 28: The new Attleboro High School.
Feb. 9: Hollywood pays visit to North Attleboro liquor store.
Aug. 17: Owner of Walpole hockey arena faces sexual assault charges.
April 7: Thomas Hodgson spearheads sheriffs letter to Biden over border.
Aug. 16: Xfinity Center in Mansfield to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test starting in October.
July 19: Police looking for man Norfolk stable owner says sexually abused horse.
Nov. 16: KP parents protest mask policy in Wrentham.
July 19: Oscar-winner Halle Berry spotted in downtown Plainville shooting sci-fi film “The Mothership.”
