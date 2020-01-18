National sportswriters were surprised last week by the reaction of Red Sox fans to the firing of manager Alex Cora for allegedly cheating while with the Sox and Houston Astros.
For the most part, fans said Cora deserved it and were critical of the the use of cameras and monitors to steal signs from opposing teams.
The writers contrasted that reaction to the “circle-the-wagons” response New England Patriot fans had to allegations of cheating in Spygate and Deflategate. They expected a repeat with Sox fans.
One lighthearted way to explain the difference is that Patriot fanatics are a lot like Trump voters.
As President Donald Trump famously said, he could shoot someone of 5th Avenue and his voters would still support him.
Patriot fans are similar. They believe the NFL was engaged in a “witch hunt” against Tom Brady and the Pats just as Democrats are conducting one against Trump with his many scandals.
They believed the conspiracy theories and dismissed the evidence such as Brady’s destroying of his cellphone and the text messages from equipment managers. They never asked if it was credible that an image-conscience organization like the NFL would want to unnecessarily tarnish its most glamorous player, most successful coach and most high-profile franchise.
So who are baseball fans like? Maybe backers of Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders. They want to win while also preaching purity.
Elsewhere in politics:
- State Rep. Paul Mark, D-Peru, was asked at a meeting in Seekonk recently why his region of the state in the Berkshires is losing population while others are gaining.
He said a lot of it has to do with the lack of jobs and economic development in Western Massachusetts because relatively isolated portions of it lack internet and cellphone service.
Imagine, in 2020 there are areas of Massachusetts — a leader in technology — that do not have basic tools the rest of us take for granted.
- Members of the state committees for the two political parties do their work in relative obscurity, noticed only by the most dedicated of insiders.
But, races for the positions are drawing a lot of attention by those insiders in the Attleboro area.
On the GOP side, state Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, is running against Jeff Bailey of Attleboro, head of the Attleboro Republican City Committee.
State Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, is also taking on incumbent committee member Earl Sholley.
- City and town officials hoping for a big boost in school funding and local aid from the state should know that the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation is projecting a $900 million state budget deficit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.