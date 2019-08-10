Massachusetts Speaker of the House Robert DeLeo recently defended his use of more than $4,000 of taxpayer money on Chinese food for lawmakers and staff during the closing day of the session, saying “people have to eat.”
Well, people in the private sector have to eat too, but their employers don’t pay for it.
DeLeo’s comments were just the latest example of how out of touch he has become during his reign as speaker.
He also said the taxpayer-funded feast was necessary because he wanted representatives to stay in the Statehouse all night for votes and didn’t want them leaving to eat.
That situation could be avoid altogether if he, the supreme leader of the House, scheduled votes in an orderly manner throughout the legislative session rather than waiting until the very last moment to take up vital bills such as an extension of horse racing.
Instead he keeps everything bottled up and then rams it through the House as the midnight deadline approaches.
DeLeo has total control over legislation. He could avoid these situations if he wanted.
Besides, there was plenty of down time with lots of opportunity to go out to eat on July 31, the last day of the session.
Local legislators said they sat around for eight hours or more with nothing to do because legislation wasn’t coming to the floor.
One last thing, DeLeo ordered the food from a Chinese restaurant in his district of Winthrop rather than any nearby Boston restaurant.
Chinatown is right down the street from Beacon Hill.
Elsewhere in politics:
- Gov. Charlie Baker’s plan to build additional lanes on highways and make them tolls roads is a little like an idea Dan Winslow had years ago when he was the state representative from Norfolk.
Except Winslow wanted to make the existing HOV lane on the Expressway a toll lane for those willing to pay to avoid heavier traffic.
Baker wants to build additional lanes, which sounds very expensive, very difficult and probably unlikely to happen.
- So, President Trump went to El Paso to meet with those injured in a deadly mass shooting and ended up talking about himself and the large crowd his rally attracted.
Not sure those are the comforting words the victims needed to hear.
- Former Attleboro City Council President Frank Cook recently said he was surprised so many people urged him to run for office again in the coming city election, but he declined.
Cook has been teaching at Bridgewater State University and is president of The Literacy Center in Attleboro.
