America’s billionaires are mad as heck and they’re not going to take it anymore.
Tired of being the nation’s downtrodden, billionaires are getting politically active to combat the likes of presidential contender Elizabeth Warren.
Her sin? She wants them to pay higher taxes.
The richest people on earth have become accustomed to steadily lower taxes and the Massachusetts senator wants to upset that trend with her so-called wealth tax.
It would place a 2 percent surtax on wealth above $50 million.
So the super rich are banding together to defeat her both directly and indirectly.
Billionaire Michael Bloomberg is getting into the presidential race, Wall Street has reportedly talked Deval Patrick into running, and big money is starting to get behind South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg in a stop-Warren campaign.
Reports out of Atlanta say the Walton family, owners of WalMart, paid for the creation of a group to disrupt a Warren speech.
The all-white group went to an event recognizing the history of black woman pioneers in the labor movement and started chanting during Warren’s address.
The billionaires are also taking to media to lash out at Warren for being mean to them.
Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman was so hurt by Warren “demonizing wealthy people” that he teared up in a television interview.
JP Morgan’s Jamie Dimon, whose firm needed a taxpayer bailout during the financial crisis, said, “I think we should applaud successful people.”
And the always weaselly Mark Zuckerberg called Warren an “existential threat.”
Of course, none of the billionaires mention the huge tax decreases they got under presidents Trump and Bush.
The fact is, income, capital gains and estate taxes on the wealthy have been on a steady decline over time.
The marginal income tax on the top 1 percent, for instance, has dropped substantially.
The rate was 92 percent in the 1950s when the U.S. was heavily in debt because of World War II. But, by 1986 it had fallen to 50 percent, before hitting 39.6 percent in 2016 and 37 percent now.
And these are marginal rates. Billionaires pay much lower rates on the majority of their income.
The all-out assault is working, however. Buttigieg has adopted the rhetoric of the rich and has climbed to first place in the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucus while Warren has dropped.
Elsewhere in politics:
There aren’t many Massachusetts Republican officials as outspokenly supportive of President Trump as Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson.
Trump apparently appreciates Hodgson’s support because he just named the sheriff honorary chairman of his Massachusetts re-election campaign.
Of course, Trump isn’t going to mount much of a campaign in Massachusetts, but Hodgson stands out as a supporter in a blue state where the Republican governor is loath to even mention the president’s name.
