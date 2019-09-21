When you ask a political activist who they think will run for Rep. Joseph Kennedy III’s House seat in 4th Congressional District, the answer is often “everybody.”
Of course it’s an exaggeration, but it seems like a huge field of candidates is emerging from the Newton-Brookline end of the district that runs through the Attleboro area and on to the South Coast.
And why not? An open congressional seat is rare and Kennedy is creating one by running for the Senate.
At least four Democrats from Newton and Brookline have publicly stated they are considering a run and activists said several more are privately thinking about it.
There is a lot less activity on the southern end of the district, but the excess of candidates from the north could create a larger opening for a local alternative.
If several candidates run in the Democratic primary from the north, they could divide up the vote there so much that a popular candidate from the south could sneak in and win the nomination.
The north has dominated the district for decades. The district has changed many times over the years, but no one has served in Congress from the Attleboro area since Joseph Martin of North Attleboro. And he served in the House from 1925 to 1967.
The problem is there is no obvious choice to be the standard bearer for the southern end of the district.
Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux has made no secret of his long-time desire to serve in Congress at some time, but he is up for re-election in November and has said he won’t run for the House next year.
State Sen. Paul Feeney is from Foxboro and his district includes Attleboro, but he is being pretty tight lipped about his intentions compared to the others.
No one has emerged from the Fall River area — at least not yet.
The Brookline-Newton area, on the other hand, is loaded with would-be members of Congress.
The regional is producing an impressive crop of candidates, both known and unknown.
The list of those who are seriously considering jumping in is headed by state Treasurer Deb Goldberg of Brookline. As the only statewide official considering running, she would have the most name recognition.
But, there are plenty of others willing to challenge her.
State Rep. Tommy Vitolo, D-Brookline, is a possibility. There are some new faces, too.
Newton City Councilor Rebecca Walker Grossman is weighing her options. She is the daughter of the former head of the state and national Democratic parties, Steve Grossman.
Another interesting name being mentioned as a likely candidate is Jesse Mermell, who worked for former Gov. Deval Patrick and until recently, headed up the progressive business group Alliance for Business Leadership.
Several other municipal officials from Brookline and Newton are reportedly considering a run. The options of the smaller Republican side are more limited with only state Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, mentioned as a possibility.
