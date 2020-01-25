U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III and Sen. Ed Markey aren’t having much luck reaching an agreement on a “People’s Pledge” to keep dark money out of their campaigns.
In fact, clean elections and campaign finance reform ideas seems to failing all over the country.
Voters are not rewarding those who keep dark money out of their campaigns and not punishing those who would benefit from it.
For instance, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren just passed the three-million donor mark as she relies heavily on small contributions from ordinary citizens as a way of keeping the corrupting influence of special interest money out of her presidential effort.
Yet, she is falling in the polls and no one even gives her credit for trying to do the right thing.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, on the other hand, leads in the polls and banking heavily on money from corporate interests.
Beyond his own campaign, Biden is benefiting from a so-called Super PAC formed by lobbyists who support him.
So Warren has handcuffed herself while the Biden campaign is funded by so many of the corporate interests that many Democrats believe have taken over the federal government.
Then there are the Democrats who are using their personal wealth to try to buy the presidency.
Tom Steyer has spent $100 million of his own money on his presidential campaign while Mike Bloomberg has spent a staggering $248 million while pledging to spend as much as $1 billion.
Bloomberg has also refused to conduct traditional campaigning, such as meeting with actual voters or taking questions from them at town meetings.
Yet he is rising rapidly in the polls, so no one seems bothered much by his unorthodox approach.
In the Massachusetts Senate race, Kennedy, D-Brookline, and Markey, D-Malden, have proposed different versions of the People’s Pledge, which would penalize a candidate who benefits from outside money.
There has been no agreement and no backlash.
Kennedy’s campaign contends Markey’s proposal is weak as it would allow outside spending as long as it is on positive media instead of attack ads.
Markey has mostly ignored Kennedy’s complaints.
Public and media pressure helped get U.S. Sen. Scott Brown and Warren to agree to the stricter pledge in 2012, but there hasn’t been any pressure this time around.
Perhaps it is the changing times.
Democrats are beyond scared about the financial advantage President Trump and congressional Republicans have in the coming election.
Perhaps they do not want to further disadvantage themselves as Warren has done.
At last report, Trump and the GOP have raised almost a half a billion dollars already and he has no primary opponent of note. Super PACs supporting him have raised tens of millions more.
Super PACs can be highly effective because they are allowed to accept donations of hundreds of thousands of dollars per donor whereas candidates can only accept $5,600 from donors.
Also, the names of donors to candidates must be disclosed to the Federal Elections Commission. Super PACS keep the identities secret, leading to the term dark money.
But, that’s the problem. Voters don’t know who these people are and what self interest they are promoting — but, voters don’t seem to care much.
