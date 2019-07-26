It’s hard to tell the Democrats from the Republicans on Beacon Hill these days with both parties content to go along to get along.
The rest of the nation may be in a fierce partisan battle full of impeach treats, insults and racist comments, but in Boston everyone thinks alike — a least for the moment.
The best example is the $43.1 billion budget the Legislature just passed. The House voted unanimously in favor while only one senator voted no.
That kind of agreement was unheard of years ago, but now you have Rep. Betty Poirier, R-North Attleboro, an assistant leader in the Republican Party, voting the same way as liberal Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro.
The key to the budget love-in, of course, is rising state revenue that allowed every legislator to add spending to the budget for his or her district without needing to raise taxes.
What’s not to like about that?
There was a time not long ago when amendments and earmarks were discouraged because of the limited revenue.
There was also a time when Republicans would automatically vote against the budget if there was a Democratic governor.
The Era of Good Feeling extended to many other issues surrounding state government since Gov. Charlie Baker took office. Both the administration and legislative leadership has taken a “what, me worry?” attitude about the meltdown at the MBTA, for instance.
But, there are a few tiny signs of cracks in the relationship.
Lawmakers were displeased the administration refused to cooperate with hearings last week into a mess at the Registry of Motor Vehicles involving paperwork for driving violations being stowed away in boxes rather than being processed.
And legislators outside of leadership are getting fed up with the derailments and other problems at the MBTA and the overloaded traffic on the highways.
After all, revenue may be up, but there is still not enough money to solve all the state’s problems.
Elsewhere in politics
- Attleboro city councilors last weekend went to great lengths to post photos of themselves and put up items patting themselves on the back for getting a cooling station at LaSalette Shrine for people struggling with the heat.
The cooling station, by the way, was set up without the say-so of Fire Chief Scott Lachance, who is in charge of the city’s emergency services. Mutual aid from Norton was also called in without the chief’s knowledge.
- Like a lot of incumbent Democrats, U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III is being challenged from the left in his party primary.
Ihssane Leckey of Brookline, a former examiner at the Federal Reserve Bank, is running as a more progressive alternative to Kennedy. Her website says she favors the Green New Deal, Medicare for all, and free higher education.
- Yes, its been terribly hot lately, but what makes some men think its OK to walk through downtown Attleboro shirtless?
