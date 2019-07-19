Older political junkies love to make fun of former Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis for his quirky ways.
He is often photographed picking up trash on Boston Common or riding the MBTA to his various appointments.
But, the other side of Dukakis is he was a governor with vision, as opposed to the small-ball leaders running state government today.
He had plenty of faults as governor and his time in office ended with a severe fiscal problem, but he was intent on getting things done.
Dukakis was instrumental in reviving commuter rail in places like Attleboro after it largely faded away in the 1960s when private railroad companies were going out of business.
It was also his administration that envisioned the Big Dig to depress the Central Artery in Boston and build another tunnel to Logan International Airport.
The management and cost of those projects got out of hand under other administrations, but it was Dukakis who came up with the ideas.
Even now he is advocating for a rail link between North and South stations that he claims will greatly improve service.
In constrast, we now have leaders who see the weekly disasters on the MBTA and shrug their shoulders as if there is nothing they can do.
Trains are derailing and breaking down while highways become 24-hour-a-day traffic jams, and the reaction on Beacon Hill is “oh well.”
Sure, Gov. Charlie Baker has nibbled at the margins of the problem, creating a fiscal control board and making the MBTA more resistant to snowstorms, but there are no big ideas for tackling Massachusetts transportation meltdown.
Baker is the nation’s most popular governor, according to polls, and he seem intent on staying the most popular by not doing anything controversial, even if it is badly needed.
Elsewhere in politics:
- President Trump claims his comments telling four minority women members of Congress to go back to where they came weren’t racist, but he has never made those comments to white members of Congress.
Can you image him telling Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, D-Brookline, to go back to Ireland? Of course not.
- And by the way, three of the four congressmen he targeted were born and raised in the United States so telling them to go back to where they came from doesn’t make a lot of sense.
Trump knows there is a welcoming audience for even his most vicious attacks. His approval rating among Republicans actually went up after he made his racist comments, although it went down among independents and Democrats.
- A study by USA Today last week rated states by how violent or safe they are based on crime statistics.
It found that four of the five most violent states are in the South and four out of five of the safest are in the Northeast, including Massachusetts.
