Paul Heroux has been full of surprises since he became mayor of Attleboro two years ago, but perhaps the biggest surprise has been how well he worked with out-going budget director Barry LaCasse.
LaCasse and Heroux were sworn enemies when Heroux was a state representative, often exchanging vicious emails that could get quite personal, but were mostly political.
In fact, when Heroux was elected mayor, some advisers wanted him to dismiss LaCasse and bring in a new budget director he could work with.
Heroux didn’t, saying he needed LaCasse’s expertise.
As it turned out, the two ended up working well together right up until LaCasse gave his notice that he was leaving Attleboro to once again team up with former Mayor Kevin Dumas, who is now the town manager in Mansfield.
Throughout his first term, Heroux has been quick to praise LaCasse. The mayor has repeatedly said LaCasse has been hard working, efficient and has given blunt, but helpful, advise.
The mayor said replacing LaCasse will be difficult, especially since the city is in the middle of preparing a budget for next year.
Hiring the right person to be the new budget director will be one the biggest tests of Heroux’s second term.
Elsewhere in politics
- Another public official Heroux has been praising of late is state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro.
Heroux said it was Hawkins’ persistence that got the state to agree to renovate the South Attleboro train station, included a rusted pedestrian overpass.
- North Attleboro voters approved a tax increase in 2018 to help the town’s budget situation and could now be facing two or three requests for more tax increases within the next few years.
For one, Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School is looking for major renovations which would require a tax increase in its district towns, including North Attleboro.
More requests could soon follow if the town can get the state to agree to renovations to North Attleboro High School and its elementary schools.
- Talk out of Franklin is that Republican Town Councilor Matt Kelly may challenge state Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, in this fall’s state election.
Rausch represents a district that includes North Attleboro, Plainville, Wrentham, and Norfolk.
