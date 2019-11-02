Your morning commute and summer drive vacation are about to get more expensive.
The state Legislature is speeding toward raising the gasoline tax to fund transportation improvements.
The House is expected to act first, maybe by the end of the month and business and civic groups appear to be lining up in favor.
The Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce is calling for a tax hike as are some members of the MBTA fiscal oversight board.
The chamber wants a whopping 15 cents per gallon added over three years to the current 26.5 cents with the cost going up a nickle a gallon per year.
Of course these are many of the same people who opposed the so-called millionaires’ tax, which would help pay for education and transportation with a surcharge on income above $1 million.
There are less qualms about raising taxes on ordinary workers.
The fairness issue may be the only one standing in the way of the gas tax hike.
Some progressives, such as state Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, have said the gas tax is regressive in that it hurts lower-income taxpayers more than the wealthy.
If enough of her colleagues feel that way, it could be an obstacle to House leadership getting its way on the issue.
There is also a group who believe the state should instead impose congestion taxes that charge commuters more for using highways during rush hour.
The thinking at the moment is that the House will consider a one-time hike in the tax, as opposed to the 3-cent increase approved in 2013 that also called for annual raises tied to inflation. That move was repealed through a voter referendum.
Either way, driving is going to get more expensive.
Elsewhere in politics
Gov. Charlie Baker has the highest approval rating of any governor in the nation and his popularity will be put to the test Tuesday in Attleboro in the mayoral election.
Baker has endorsed Republican Heather Porreca over Democrat Paul Heroux in the race, but in previous elections Baker hasn’t had any coattails.
He backed Republican Kevin Dumas over Heroux two years ago, Republican Julie Hall over Democrat Jim Hawkins in a state representative race, and Republican Jacob Ventura over Democrat Paul Feeney for state Senate.
All three lost.
Teachers’ unions across the nation, including here in Massachusetts, seem to be taking hardline stands when it comes to contract negotiations, especially when it comes to health care.
Chicago’s 1,100 teachers just ended an 11-day strike and closer to home, Dedham teachers walked off the job for one day before settling.
Now Newton teachers are talking about taking job actions.
These are just a few examples and they come after 2018 set a record for teacher strikes.
