Unless you are really obsessed with Massachusetts politics, you probably don’t know there are two candidates for U.S. Senate not named Markey or Kennedy.
Buried deep in news accounts of U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III challenging Sen. Ed Markey in a titanic Democratic primary are occasional mentions of the names Shannon Liss-Riordan and Steve Pemberton.
Both are Democrats who got into the race against Markey long before Kennedy did and both have interesting stories to add to the primary drama.
Pemberton is originally from New Bedford and had a rough childhood.
According to his campaign website, he was put into a series of not-so-healthy foster homes starting at the age of 3 when his mother struggled with alcoholism and his father was absent from the home.
The site states Pemberton’s father later would “ultimately be lost to gun violence.”
He said he later overcame the hardship, went to Boston College, had a series of jobs in academia and private business and is now a human resources executive in a technology company.
Pemberton has three children, one is named Kennedy but none are named Markey.
Liss-Riordan is a labor lawyer and partner in her own firm, Lichten & Liss-Riordan.
She has been in the spotlight for launching a series of lawsuits against companies, allegedly unfair labor practice.
One of her specialties is representing waiters and waitresses in cases where they alleged their employers took some of their tips.
She has also taken legal action against some of the biggest companies in the world, including Amazon and Google.
In a Boston Globe article, she said her experiences “have made me realize just how much the rich and powerful have reshaped our country to benefit them. They have been writing the rules for too long — we need to make a change.”
Both candidates have been overshadowed by Kennedy’s entrance into the race, but they both have compelling stories to tell — if someone will listen.
Elsewhere in politics
- One thing about presidential contender and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, she knows who she is.
On CNBC the other day, they were trashing her because she wants regulations to restrain the abuses on Wall Street. The business network sent out a tweet stating “Wall Street executives fearful of an Elizabeth Warren presidency.”
She immediately responded: “I’m Elizabeth Warren and I approved this message.”
Another thing about her, she is rising in the polls.
- Attleboro City Councilor Ty Waterman is inviting people to attend a community softball game he is organizing as a time out from campaigning during the city election season.
He said the softball game will be held on the field between the Capron Park Zoo and the high school at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5.
Waterman said he will supply the hot dogs.
- Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, is not known for her snarky commentary on Twitter, but she had a zinger Friday.
When President Donald Trump tweeted “The greatest scam in the history of American politics?”, Chelsea Clinton replied, “yes, you are.”
