U.S. House members aimed their speeches at a range of audiences Wednesday when it voted to impeach President Donald Trump for abusing his office.
Some of the speeches were directed at cable news watchers, some at constituents back home. Many were aimed at the opposing party.
But, U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III took the unusual step of addressing his speech to his children, Ellie and James.
Kennedy, D-Brookline, said he wanted them to understand why he took the unpleasant vote he did when they look back when they are older.
“Today, I will vote to impeach the president of the United States — and I want to you to know why,” Kennedy said. “He broke our laws. He threatened our security. He abused the highest, most sacred office in our land.”
Later he added, “I want you to know that it does not feel good. I can’t stop thinking about the cost to our country, not just the impeachable offenses, but the collateral damage of a president who uses power as a weapon against his own people, erodes our decency, degrades our dignity.”
Kennedy, like most Democrats, voted for two articles of impeachment.
One was for abuse of power, which involved threatening to withhold aid to Ukraine if it did not investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.
Biden is the frontrunner in the race for the Democratic nomination for president and polls show he has the best chance of beating Trump.
The second count was for obstruction of Congress, which involved blocking his aides from testifying in the investigation of Trump and withholding documents that could be used as evidence against him.
Trump is now only the third president in U.S history to be impeached.
Elsewhere in politics:
- Trump’s refusal to cooperate in the investigations into his dealings with Ukraine, and before that, Russia, are in contrast to what President Bill Clinton went through when he was investigated.
He not only had to sit and answer questions from investigators, he had to give a blood sample.
- Some Attleboro people are angry Mayor Paul Heroux is trying to get rid of the volunteer head of the traffic study committee, but claims that past mayors never took such action are ludicrous and false.
Every mayor has replaced volunteer board members they disagreed with.
Mayor Kai Shang even tried to sack the entire housing authority board in 1991, but the city council blocked the move after hearings were held.
Judy Robbins, who succeeded Shang as mayor, was more subtle. She offered the members positions on other boards to clean house at the housing authority.
Usually things are done more quietly as mayors simply do not reappoint, rather than fire, board members who the mayors believe are working contrary to the administration goals.
Things really get sticky when mayors try to fire city officials who are paid employees.
The city paid dearly after losing a string of costly lawsuits brought by former Redevelopment Authority director Michael Milanoski, who was fired after Mayor Kevin Dumas, who wanted Milanoski out, appointed new members of the redevelopment board who would swing the axe.
Shang tried to replace building inspector Frank Zarek, but the city council refused to confirm a successor so Zarek stayed in the post as an interim.
