Add U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy to the list of Democratic politicians who say a presidential candidate should need a majority of votes at the convention to win the nomination.
Kennedy, who is running for U.S. Senator, said during a swing through Attleboro and Mansfield that in order to unify the party a candidate should have broad support.
With a crowded field of candidates, there has been speculation that none of the Democrats running for president will go to the convention with a majority of support.
That has led to more speculation that the convention could pick someone on the second ballot who didn’t necessarily come out on top in the first ballot.
Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid is among those making the case the winner should need a majority, not just a plurality.
There were reports late in the week that billionaire candidate Mike Bloomberg was already lobbying for second-ballot votes in case there is a “brokered convention.”
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and his supporters have taken the opposing view.
They say if he has the most votes, he should get the nomination regardless of whether he has a majority.
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, a Sanders supporter, made the same case in a tweet Wednesday.
“The candidate w/ the most delegates as decided by the American people actually showing up to vote in this country should be the nominee. Period. Full stop. @BernieSanders is 100% right,” tweeted Feeney, who is also a Kennedy supporter.
Yet during a debate Wednesday none of the other Democrats running would commit to giving the nomination to someone with a plurality.
Kennedy said “We have to let the process work its way out.” He also said the eventual nominee should come from the field of existing candidates and not be someone who didn’t run.
Elsewhere in politics
- A poll by Kaiser Family Foundation that came out Friday showed Obamacare is enjoying its highest rate of approval since becoming law.
More than 55 percent of people have a positive view of the health care law with only 37 percent in the negative.
It seems once false claims about Obamacare, like it would institute death panels, were disproved and people saw what the bill was they liked it.
- For one brief moment in Wednesday’s Democratic debate, when Sen. Elizabeth Warren was tearing Mike Bloomberg apart over sexual harassment, it looked like he was going to burst out crying.
