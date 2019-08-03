Last May Robert Kraft co-sponsored a charity soccer game between his New England Revolution and London-based Chelsea FC to raise money to fight bigotry, calling the event “The Final Whistle on Hate.”
Two months later Kraft was sitting at a dinner table in Washington, D.C., with a person who has openly spread hate and bigotry for political gain — President Donald Trump.
Kraft is a big supporter and friend of the man who tells minority members of Congress to go back where they came from, labels African American sections of Baltimore rat infested, calls Mexican immigrants rapists, and separates Central American families seeking asylum and puts them in cage-like holding centers.
And who can forget that after a deadly incident at a march by white supremacists in Charlottesville he said of NeoNazis that there were “fine people” on both sides of the dispute?
The owner of the New England Patriots and Revolution seems completely comfortable preaching tolerance while backing a man who instigates intolerance.
Just last month Kraft received an award from the government of Israel and pledged $20 million toward a social media campaign against antisemitism yet remains silent as his country is being torn apart by Trump’s divisive rhetoric.
Kraft and his organization did not respond to requests for comment, but one wonders if the best thing he could do to oppose bigotry would be to speak out against his friend Trump.
That might get him disinvited from future dinners with the president in Washington and Trump’s country clubs, but imagine the impact of a good friend of the president saying what all decent people must think about Trump’s race baiting.
It is easy for Trump’s opponents to speak out and they have loudly.
But, it would have so much more impact coming from a loyalist like Kraft.
Elsewhere in politics:
- Massachusetts is known as a breeding ground for talented political operatives and one is Meredith Kelly of Sharon, whose father Bill Kelly runs Beta Community Partnerships in Attleboro.
The younger Kelly is communications director for presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York.
- Attleboro’s city election is pretty sleepy so far and there are so few candidates there will be no preliminary election. But, just a short distance away in Brockton there are seven people running for mayor.
- Some Democratic presidential candidates adopted an unusual strategy in the recent debates. They chose to criticize former President Barack Obama, who is enormously popular among Democratic primary voters, but avoid criticizing President Trump, who is extremely disliked among those who will be deciding who the next Democratic nominee is.
Let’s see how that works out for them.
