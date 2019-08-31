U.S. Sen. Ed Markey has been endorsed for re-election by the bulk of the Democrats in the Massachusetts Legislature, 116 senators and representatives, but there are two notable absences from the list.
Neither Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, nor Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, have taken a stand on Markey’s re-election and possible primary challenge by U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III.
Kennedy, D-Brookline, is pondering whether he should take on his fellow Democrats, taking into consideration polling and feedback from voters.
Markey, D-Malden, meanwhile, has been concentrating on winning the support of people and groups who can help him get re-elected, including liberal organizations and Democratic office holders.
His biggest “get” so far has been Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, a presidential candidate with ties to Kennedy.
But, Hawkins and Feeney are staying out it, perhaps because their districts overlap with Kennedy’s.
If he decides to seek re-election to the House instead of running for Senate against Markey, Feeney and Hawkins say they will have to continue working with Kennedy.
They said they like and admire both men, and do not want to take sides — at least for now.
Hawkins said he is too busy with issues like repairs to the South Attleboro train station and his own re-election next year to get involved.
He said both Kennedy and Markey have been helpful to him and he doesn’t want to chose between them.
Feeney said he considers himself friends with both men and support them on many issues. He said he wants to stay above the fray.
We will see how long that will last.
Kennedy has said he will decide within weeks whether to go for another term in the House or run against Markey in the Democratic primary next year.
Elsewhere in politics
- Rather than eliminate certain stops on the commuter rail line from Providence to Boston to reduce travel time, Hawkins would like more efficient trains and platforms built so riders can enter and exit trains quicker, without climbing stairs.
- Attleboro City Councilor Ty Waterman appears to be the early leader in the race for the most political lawn signs, but you can expect a lot more in the coming weeks.
The city election is Nov. 5.
