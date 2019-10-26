State Rep. Betty Poirier led a string of pearls demonstration at the Statehouse Wednesday to show support for one her female colleagues.
Poirier, R-North Attleboro, said she and Rep. Pat Haddad, D-Somerset, got all the women representatives to wear pearls the day of a vote on a landmark school financing bill.
The move was to show support for Rep. Alice Peisch, D-Wellesley, the House chair of the Joint Committee on Education.
Poirier said Peisch worked tirelessly to get the bill passed after years of roadblocks, but Peisch also took some grief from demonstrators along the way.
A “classy dresser,” according to Poirier, Peisch was recently mocked by demonstrators who handed out plastic pearls on Beacon Hill.
Poirier said she and the other women in the House wore real pearls the day of the vote to show their appreciation.
The bill passed overwhelming and will add $1.5 billion to school funding over the next seven years.
Elsewhere in politics:
- Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson has traveled far and wide speaking on his anti-illegal immigration beliefs, but he ran into some hot opposition when he recently took his message to Greenfield.
A western Massachusetts city at the foot of the Mohawk Trail, Greenfield is considering becoming what it calls a “safe city” that does not turn in undocumented immigrants.
Hodgson, who opposes such moves, was greeted with protesters and hecklers when he spoke.
The Greenfield Recorder reported:
“People booed, hissed and yelled phrases such as ‘Immigrants make our cities safer’ and ‘You’re not helping our community by being a racist pig,’ and called Hodgson a fascist throughout his talk.”
Hodgson, according to the paper, said he respects opposing views but asked not to be interrupted.
- Former Attleboro School Committee member Rick Correia and current members Rob Geddes and Stephen Withers Jr. got into a heated exchange on Facebook the other day over school funding.
Geddes and Withers were complaining the schools have been underfunded by Mayor Paul Heroux while Correia said funding has gone up, but the school committee always wants more. The exchange went on at length.
According to figures from the school department, the city contribution to the school department during the last two years under former Mayor Kevin Dumas declined by 0.8 percent and then went up 3.6 percent.
In the two years under Heroux, it increased by 3.6 percent and then 4.1 percent.
But, Geddes and Withers said the numbers that matter are what they call “percentage increase over net school spending.”
That means the increase over what the state requires.
In that category, the Dumas increases were 3.0 and 2.6 percent while under Heroux they were 2.3 and 0.4 percent.
