The coronavirus pandemic is laying waste to political campaigns across the country as candidates seek to avoid crowds while still getting their message out to voters.
Their campaigns are being overshadowed by media coverage of the pandemic and many candidates find themselves obscured by it all.
The Senate campaign of U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III recognized the health risks of continuing to campaign and perhaps the futility of it and decided to suspend most of its campaign activities.
Kennedy, D-Brookline, is running to unseat Sen. Ed Markey, D-Malden.
Campaigns are also struggling to keep up with the always-changing severity of the virus and the reaction to it.
On Monday, several campaigns said it was business-as-usual with public appearances. By midweek, they were taking their efforts to the internet, saying they would hold electronic town meetings.
On Friday, the Kennedy camp said it was sending staffers home to work and would not hold fundraisers or meetings with voters.
On the national scene, the now long-shot presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT., has all but disappeared as the national media has turned its attention to the pandemic.
Not that considerations of the pandemic are apolitical.
Democrats and Republicans in Washington are arguing about how to respond to not only the pandemic, but the destruction it is doing to the economy.
Republicans want the response to be tax cuts while Democrats want things like paid work leave and financial assistance for those who lose their jobs.
They haven’t been able to agree on anything so now legislation has not passed.
Elsewhere in coronavirus matters:
- All across the country patients and doctors are complaining that people diagnosed with symptoms of coronavirus cannot get tested.
Yet 58 players and personnel from two NBA teams immediately got tested and got those results back when a player became ill earlier in the week.
- Most of the other players did not have symptoms but got tested while the rest of America went without.
The other day in a long check-out counter line at an Attleboro store the customers all agreed the coronavirus scare was a hoax, but they were all also buying many bottles of disinfectant.
- There seems to be some confusion about what schools can do to educate their students while on a break because of coronavirus.
Some school districts have said they would try virtual classrooms over the internet while others said the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will not count internet instruction toward the 180 days of classes required by law.
The department did not return a call from The Sun Chronicle on the matter.
- One week after calling coronavirus a hoax, President Trump Friday declared it a national emergency.
