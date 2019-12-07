By all accounts presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is a pretty bright guy, being a Rhodes Scholar and all, but he doesn’t seem to be a very well informed one.
Just last week he criticized fellow Democrats for the nation’s chronic budget deficits.
“My party’s not known for worrying about deficits too much, but it’s time for us to start getting into that,” he told The Boston Globe. He also claimed “even mentioning deficits and debt is pretty unfashionable on the left.”
It’s obvious Buttigieg is abandoning his former liberal beliefs to become the conservative alternative in the crowded Democratic presidential primary field, but in this case he chose to parrot a Republican talking point that is just plain wrong.
The truth is that in recent history it has been Democratic presidents who have cut deficits while Republicans have exploded them.
Democratic President Bill Clinton inherited an annual deficit of $203 billion from Republican George H.W. Bush and within a few years had turned it into a surplus through spending cuts and tax increases.
It was the first time in 30 years the federal budget was in the black.
Republican President George W. Bush turned that surplus into the largest annual deficits in history to that time, largely because of a tax cut he pushed through.
Under Democrat Barack Obama, those record deficits temporarily went even higher during the midst of the worst recession since the Great Depression when he passed a stimulus bill to get the economy moving again.
The deficit grew to $1.55 trillion in fiscal year 2009 before the economy improved and Obama agreed to a spending-limit measure that brought the deficit spending down to $438 billion in 2015.
Now the deficit is soaring again under Republican President Donald Trump, thanks mostly to another huge tax cut approved when Republicans controlled both the House and Senate earlier in his term.
The Congressional Budget Office now predicts the deficit will hit $1 trillion this year and Trump has not proposed any means of controlling it.
All of which raises the question — what the heck is Buttigieg talking about?
Elsewhere in politics
Timing is everything, as they say, and Gov. Charlie Baker’s timing could not have been worse.
On Nov. 17 he gave an interview saying the MBTA has been doing “quite well” and it has a “comprehensive” plan for dealing with the winter weather.
The next day a train broke down in Attleboro and had to be towed to Boston and there has been nothing but bad news since.
Brand new Orange Line train cars had to be taken out of service because of an “unusual sound” they were making due to an unknown mechanical problem.
Thursday two trains on the line broke down, delaying service.
And service was late across the board this past Monday because of snow the night before.
