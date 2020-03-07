There is an old saying that the first casualty of war is the truth, but the truth also takes a pretty heavy beating in politics, too.
And if this fall’s election comes down to former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, the truth could be on the critical list.
Both men have demonstrated over decades of speaking in public that they are prone to everything from little white lies to downright whoppers.
Of course, no one can match Trump when it comes to making stuff up.
The Washington Post has documented a staggering 16,241 times Trump has made false or misleading statements.
And that was as of January. The number has surely gone up since and The Post says his lies are becoming more frequent the longer he serves as president.
But, Biden could probably go toe-to-toe with Trump in the fibbing department.
Just last week he claimed to have been arrested by South African police in the 1970s while trying to visit civil rights leader Nelson Mandela in prison.
It never happened and Biden had to withdraw the claim.
One thing Biden and Trump have in common is an apparent insecurity about their intelligence. They both exaggerate about their education to overcome the insecurity.
Trump, who says, “I’m like really smart,” has often claimed to have been the valedictorian of his graduating class at University of Pennsylvania.
Like so many of his lies, this one is easily proven false.
There are school records, the program from the graduation ceremony listing the real valedictorian, and there were thousands of witnesses to the ceremony.
Biden also tried to puff up his academic achievements in the past.
A videotape recently surfaced of him claiming during his 1987 run for president — his first of three tries at the Oval Office — that he had three undergraduate degrees and finished in the top half of his law school class.
It turns out he had one degree and finished almost dead last, 76th of 85.
Of course, the most famous dishonesty by Biden — maybe the defining moment of his career — was a speech he gave on the campaign trail in 1988 that was largely stolen from British Labor leader Neil Kinnock.
Again, Biden was caught, and had to drop out of the race when aides to Gov. Michael Dukakis leaked a video of the plagiarized speech to the media.
To his credit, however, when Biden is caught slinging the “malarkey,” as he calls it, he fesses up to his mistake and admits he was wrong.
Trump just keeps repeating the lie.
Elsewhere in politics
Everyone on social media, it seems, had praise for Sen. Elizabeth Warren when she dropped out of the presidential race Thursday.
If half those people voted for her she would have won the primaries.
Allies of Gov. Baker tried to oust more conservative activists from the Republican State Committee in Tuesday’s primary, but failed.
Although Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, beat incumbent Jeff Bailey of Attleboro, the conservatives actually consolidated their control of the state party when folks like Patricia Saint Aubin of Norfolk were re-elected.
There are a lot of hard feelings in the tiny party.
Baker, meanwhile, is still going to great length to disassociate himself from Trump despite being a fellow Republican. While voting Tuesday Baker refused to say if he voted for the president.
