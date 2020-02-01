Alan Dershowitz has always been viewed as a publicity-starved self promoter, but there was a time when he was also seen as a pretty bright legal mind.
Now, he can only be seen as a clownish television personality.
His weird behavior during the impeachment trial of President Trump has ranged from disturbing to bizarre. His arguments in defense of the president are so far fetched, some wonder if he truly believes them.
Now the Harvard Law professor is going on shows on Fox News with friendly hosts to deny saying things he clearly said after making dumbfounding claims during the impeachment process.
Just the other day he shocked the legal world by claiming it is OK for Trump to break the law in attempting to get re-elected because Trump views his re-election as being in the national interest.
Here are his exact words uttered on the Senate floor before a international viewing audience:
“Every public official that I know believes that his election is in the public interest. And mostly you’re right. Your election is in the public interest.
“And if a president did something that he believes will help him get elected, in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.”
Naturally, there was an immediate backlash in the legal community, including other Harvard law professors, to the claim wrongdoing is OK if you think its in the national interest.
So Dershowitz went on television to deny he ever said it, even though it was recorded, claiming, on Fox News:
“It was a total distortion, not misunderstanding, distortion of my point that I think a president can do anything if he thinks his election’s in the national interest. Never said it. It’s nonsense.”
But, he did say it.
Elsewhere in politics:
- When Iran shot missiles into a U.S. military base in Iraq in early January, Trump claimed no Americans were injured in the attack.
About a week later, the Pentagon said 11 were hurt, including several with concussions and traumatic brain injuries.
Trump then minimized the American injuries in Iraq by claiming the soldiers only had mere “headaches.”
But, last week the Pentagon updated the information and said actually 34 Americans were wounded. A few days later they raised the number to 50.
On Friday they said the real number was 64.
- Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux was one of 20 Massachusetts mayors to endorse Sen. Ed Markey for re-election this week.
Markey, D-Malden, is being challenged by Rep. Joseph Kennedy, D-Brookline, whose congressional district includes Attleboro.
Heroux had previously said he was backing Markey, but the senator’s campaign made it official Thursday, along with the endorsements of the likes of Mayor Marty Walsh of Boston.
