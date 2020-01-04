If U.S. Sen. Ed Markey is planning a winter get-away to a warmer climate he will have to look at places other than the Philippines.
President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines has banned the Massachusetts senator because of his outspoken criticism of Duterte’s human rights abuses.
Duterte is infamous internationally for allowing police to shoot suspected drug dealers on site, without a trial, and for jailing political opponents and critics.
He issued the ban last week against Markey, the third Democratic senator to be sanctioned by the regime.
Markey didn’t seem to be phased by the move.
“President Duterte is sorely mistaken if he thinks he can silence my voice,” Markey said.
With travel to the Philippines out of the question, perhaps Markey can snag an invite to President Trump’s Florida golf club Mar-a-Lago. Memberships fees are as low as $200,000 a year.
Elsewhere in politics
- The $21.1 million Sen. Elizabeth Warren raised last quarter was portrayed as a disaster by the national media because it was less than the $24.6 million she raised the quarter before when she was rising in the polls.
But, her $21.1 million was only slightly less than the $22.7 million taken in by former Vice President Joe Biden, who is leading in the polls and often portrayed as the inevitable Democratic nominee.
The figures came in while Warren was handcuffing herself by swearing off contributions from big-money donors and Biden was accepting them.
- Warren held a rally at historic Old South Meeting House in Boston Tuesday and it caused a bit of an uncomfortable meet-up between Markey and Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, who is running against him. The meeting house is where patriots gathered on Dec. 16, 1773, to make their way to the waterfront to engage in the Boston Tea Party.
- Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick is trailing badly in the polls after getting into the presidential race late, but he must be confident because he just hired eight more people to work on his New Hampshire primary campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.