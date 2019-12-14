If Sen. Elizabeth Warren ever turns around her falling poll numbers and gets elected president, it would set up a fascinating series of events back home in Massachusetts as people maneuver to take her place in the Senate.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker would have first shot at the open seat as under state law he can appoint someone to temporarily fill the seat.
Of course, he is likely to appoint a Republican.
But then, a special election would have to held between 145 and 160 days of Warren’s resignation. A Democrat would be the odds-on favorite to win that race.
So would a Republican with hopes of higher office be willing to accept the Baker appointment?
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito might be considered a logical choice for the appointment. But, would she give up her cushy state job for the Senate seat when a special election a few months later could make her unemployed?
Also, when Democrat Mo Cowens was appointed in 2013 to fill the seat John Kerry gave up when Kerry was named Secretary of State, there was an informal agreement that he wouldn’t run in the special election.
Would the Baker appointee agree to the same thing?
Why would someone take a job — even a prestigious one — for only a few months?
And how about Rep. Joeseph Kennedy III and Sen. Ed Markey? They are running against each other for Senate. Would the loser turn around a few months later and run for Warren’s seat?
Of course, none of this is likely to matter. Warren is struggling in the Democratic primary campaign, splitting the liberal base of the party with Bernie Sanders and being undercut by status-quo candidates like Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg.
In a WBRU poll out Friday, Warren had fallen to fourth place with 12 percent support in neighboring New Hampshire.
Elsewhere in politics:
- Warren did get some much-needed good news Friday. Megan Rapinoe, star of the U.S. women’s national soccer team, endorsed her.
Rapinoe was voted best player in the world after winning the World Cup this summer so maybe some of her magic will rub off on Warren.
- Former North Attleboro Selectman and Town Administrator Mark Fisher was not among the three finalists who were selected by a search committee for the job of town manager.
The three applicants who did make the final round will be revealed to the town council Dec. 23.
- There appears to be a three-way race developing for vice president of the Attleboro City Council with Todd Kobus, Kate Jackson and Diana Holmes expressing some level of interest.
The vote will come in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.