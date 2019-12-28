It was the year Trump-style politics came to Attleboro.
The name calling and personal attacks endemic to Washington took hold in Attleboro’s mayoral race in 2019.
The city election campaign started with a candidate using the slogan #nicematters and ended with an obscene, threatening phone call in the middle of the night.
In between, there was nothing but personal insults and social media attacks.
Real issues were rarely discussed in the mayor’s race, perhaps because City Councilor Heather Porreca, the challenger, had voted for most of Mayor Paul Heroux’s initiatives.
Instead, she focused on personality, saying Heroux didn’t get along with people.
There may have been some truth to that claim if all you do is talk to political insiders, who were lined up against Heroux. But, it was obviously untrue when it came to the city at large.
Heroux, after all, got a staggering 67 percent of the vote with a clean sweep of every precinct in the city. He may not be buddy-buddy with the people who like to think of themselves as power brokers in Attleboro, but the vast majority of voters seem to like the job he is doing.
And when a campaign isn’t about issues, it has to be about something. So the campaign that was supposed to be based on likeability naturally led to supporters and detractors on both sides resorting to personal attacks and rumors.
Other area towns, however, were able to avoid much of the slash and burn tactics used in Attleboro.
North Attleboro, for instance, had a historic year at the ballot box without the rancor Attleboro wallowed in.
First, it voted to adopt a charter that dramatically changed its type of government and did away with the traditional town meeting most towns employ. Then it elected a town council for the first time.
Those two game-changing elections came without the bitterness that marred the Attleboro election.
Former Vice President Joe Biden has predicted that much of the nastiestness in national politics will lessen once Trump is gone. Hopefully, that’s true for local politics as well.
Elsewhere in politics:
- Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick is having a rough time of it on the presidential campaign trail.
After getting into the race late, Patrick was unable to get enough signatures to qualify for the Michigan primary ballot.
- Republicans such as former Ohio Gov. John Kasich are promoting the line that moderate Republicans would vote against Trump if Joe Biden were the Democratic nominee.
So, Republicans absolutely hated Barack Obama, but for some reason would be willing to vote for his vice president who agreed with him on every major issue?
Makes you wonder what the difference is between Obama and Biden. There must be something.
And by the way, Trump has a 89 percent approval rating among Republicans, so good luck with winning them over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.